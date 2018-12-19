PODCAST: Breaking down Wisconsin's 2019 class
On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast Jon McNamara and John Veldhuis break down Wisconsin's 2019 recruiting class as they prepare to sign their national letters of intent on December 19th. The guys break down the top prospects in the class and hit on a few players you shouldn't overlook as they send in their paperwork to officially join the Wisconsin football program.
John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.