{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 05:15:00 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Breaking down Wisconsin's 2019 class

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast Jon McNamara and John Veldhuis break down Wisconsin's 2019 recruiting class as they prepare to sign their national letters of intent on December 19th. The guys break down the top prospects in the class and hit on a few players you shouldn't overlook as they send in their paperwork to officially join the Wisconsin football program.


