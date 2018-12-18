Ticker
football

Wisconsin set to sign its best class of the Rivals.com era

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
In just a few hours, pen will hit paper as national letter of intents are set to be processed across the country during college football's early signing period.

For the Wisconsin Badgers, head coach Paul Chryst and his staff are expected to bring in the highest-rated recruiting class of the Internet-era (2002). As of Tuesday morning, UW has the No. 24 class in the country, but that can certainly change this week and beyond until the late period in February. As long at the Badgers stay under No. 32, this will be the top-rated group set to arrive in Madison.

Following is a deep dive back into the rankings to look at how this heralded class stacks up.

V9twolfp6cczeamxxbet
Graham Mertz
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Wisconsin's Rivals.com Class Rankings (since 2002)
Rank Class Highest-rated recruit National Class Rank

*1

*Class of 2019

Logan Brown (6.0)

*No. 24

T2

Class of 2014

Jaden Gault, Taiwan Deal, D.J. Gillins and Dareian Watkins (5.8)

No. 33

T2

Class of 2005

Travis Beckum (6.0)

No. 33

4

Class of 2007

Josh Oglesby (6.1)

No. 34

T5

Class of 2017

Kayden Lyles (5.9)

No. 35

T5

Class of 2016

A.J. Taylor (5.9)

No. 35

7

Class of 2015

Bradrick Shaw (5.9)

No. 37

8

Class of 2004

Nick Hayden (5.9)

No. 39

T9

Class of 2003

Justin Ostrowski (NR)

No. 40

T9

Class of 2011

Jake Keefer, Austin Traylor and Melvin Gordon (5.8)

No. 40

T9

Class of 2018

Jack Sanborn (5.8)

No. 40

T9

Class of 2006

Jake Bscherer (5.9)

No. 40

13

Class of 2008

Tyler Westphal, Peter Konz and Curt Phillips (5.8)

No. 41

14

Class of 2009

Kraig Appleton (5.9)

No. 43

15

Class of 2002

Alex Lewis (NR)

No. 49

T16

Class of 2012

Vince Biegel (5.9)

No. 57

T16

Class of 2013

Chikwe Obasih, Keelon Brookins and Corey Clement (5.8)

No. 57

18

Class of 2010

Michael Trotter, Peniel Jean and James C. White (5.7)

No. 87
*Not yet final
Pwg4jo9xj7og1rvlbena

Where the 2019 four-stars rank all-time

Highest-Rated Offensive Tackles
Rank Player Class Stars RR

1

Josh Oglesby

2007

6.1

2

Logan Brown

2019

6.0

3

Jake Bscherer

2006

5.9

4

Joe Thomas

2003

*N/R
*Rivals.com did not have a RR rating in 2003
Highest-Rated Quarterbacks
Rank Player Class Stars RR

1

Graham Mertz

2019

5.9

T2

Jack Coan

2017

5.8

T2

Curt Phillips

2008

5.8

T2

D.J. Gillins

2014

5.8

5

Tyler Donovan

2003

*N/R
*Rivals.com did not have an RR rating in 2003
Highest-Rated Cornerbacks
Rank Player Class Stars RR

T1

Keelon Brookins

2013

5.8

T1

Semar Melvin

2019

5.8
*All other signees have been 5.7 or lower
Highest-Rated Tight Ends
Rank Player Class Stars RR

T1

Kyle Penniston

2015

5.8

T1

Austin Traylor

2011

5.8

T1

Hayden Rucci

2019

5.8
*All other signees have been 5.7 or lower
Highest-Rated Defensive Tackles
Rank Player Class Stars RR

1

Nick Hayden

2004

5.9

T2

Brandon Hoey

2006

5.8

T2

Jordan Kohout

2009

5.8

T2

Garrett Rand

2016

5.8

T2

Rodas Johnson

2019

5.8
*Five-star Justin Ostrowski was listed as a defensive end
Highest-Rated Linebackers
Rank Player Class Stars RR

1

Travis Beckum

2005

6.0

2

Vince Biegel

2012

5.9

T3

Spencer Lytle

2019

5.8

T3

Jake Keefer

2011

5.8

T3

Elijah Hodge

2005

5.8

T3

Noah Burks

2016

5.8
