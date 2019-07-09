Projecting what the 2021 recruiting class will look like is a difficult task considering the 2020 cycle is not yet settled. But head coach Greg Gard and his staff have already extended eight known offers and have laid the groundwork with a number of other prospects early on. This could be a very large group with as many as six scholarships available.

Again, it's sill early for prospects in the 2021 class, but you have to like where the Badgers sit with Matthew Mors at this stage in the game. The power forward from South Dakota performed extremely well at Wisconsin's advanced camp last summer, returned to campus during the fall for another visit and dominated at the Badgers' team camp last month.

"Coach Gard wanted me to know that Wisconsin would love to have me," Mors told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach thought I would fit perfectly with what they believe in on and off the court. Culture is a big part of their program and he said I am the kind of kid they want at Wisconsin.

"They said I had a maturity in me that was far beyond my years. They also loved my versatility and how I can do everything on the floor. Another thing was how I continually improve my game. They want to see that to continue to expand. My relationship with Coach (Joe) Krabbenhoft is great. He is the coach I first started talking to when it came to Wisconsin. He’s from South Dakota, so we have a lot in common and know a lot of the same people. I feel that’s very important to me."

Mors, who competes with South Dakota Attack on the AAU circuit, will be in Las Vegas this weekend.