Wisconsin likely has room for one more scholarship prospect in the 2020 class after head coach Greg Gard landed commitments from in-state seniors Jordan Davis and Jonathan Davis in June. The La Crosse (WI) Central duo joined a class that previously included guard Lorne Bowman .

Two days after college basketball's early signing period for the 2019 class, Wisconsin added its first piece in the junior cycle. In mid-November, Lorne Bowman, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard from St. Mary's High School in Michigan, committed to the Badgers. He chose UW over scholarships from Buffalo, Iowa, Nebraska, Oakland, Toledo and Valparaiso.

"The coaches really like how I play the game, but more so how I am as a person and how I conduct myself on and off the court," Bowman, who competes with REACH Legends on the AAU circuit, told BadgerBlitz.com. "They had been recruiting me for quite a while and they felt that they had seen enough and knew enough about me as a person to extend an offer, which is truly a blessing.

"There was nothing that really surprised me about the visit, but the attention to detail caught my attention and how the coaching staff are truly great people."

The Badgers' early homework appears to have paid off huge in pursuit of Bowman, who had a monster junior season for St. Mary's.

"He's pretty long and he's physical around the basketball," St. Mary's (MI) head coach Todd Covert told BadgerBlitz.com. "He can play multiple spots and guard multiple positions. He really plays the 1 and the 2 for us. The college game is almost becoming position-less, so Lorne has the ability to play both spots in the backcourt. But then he can also post up and be physical on both ends. He has no problem guarding bigger guards from the 1 to the 3. His wingspan is about 6-foot--6 1/2, so he has pretty long arms and that helps on both ends.

"I would say he's working on being crafty with the ball in hands and also coming off screens - stuff like that. He's a good student of the game and he uses angles and body leverage really well. But he's working to become a more consistent shooter and that's always something you can work at."