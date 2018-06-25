The lengthy list of accolades for Matthew Mors, who just finished his freshman year at Yankton High School in South Dakota, is already quite impressive. According to the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan, Mors has already...

*Earned first-team all-state honors last season as a freshman.

*Led Yankton to the Class AA state championship while averaging 24 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 2017-18.

*Played three varsity season and currently ranks second on the school’s career scoring list (1,173).

*Has three Division 1 offers from South Dakota, South Dakota State and Creighton.