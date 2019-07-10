The Wisconsin coaching staff will be traveling across the country this week with the July evaluation period opening Wednesday evening.

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's top 2022 targets and potential offers inside.

CALENDAR BREAKDOWN

July 10 (5 pm) – July 14 (5 pm): Evaluation period

July 14 (5 pm) – July 17 (5 pm): Dead period

July 17 (5 pm) – July 21 (5 pm): Evaluation period

July 21 (5 pm) – July 24 (5 pm): Dead period

July 24 (5 pm) – July 28 (5 pm): Evaluation period

July 28 (5 pm) – July 31, 2019: Dead period