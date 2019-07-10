News More News
Live evaluation period: Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 board

The Wisconsin coaching staff will be traveling across the country this week with the July evaluation period opening Wednesday evening.

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's top 2022 targets and potential offers inside.

CALENDAR BREAKDOWN

July 10 (5 pm) – July 14 (5 pm): Evaluation period

July 14 (5 pm) – July 17 (5 pm): Dead period

July 17 (5 pm) – July 21 (5 pm): Evaluation period

July 21 (5 pm) – July 24 (5 pm): Dead period

July 24 (5 pm) – July 28 (5 pm): Evaluation period

July 28 (5 pm) – July 31, 2019: Dead period

Quick Breakdown

Lqnsp2kdodymezbmmdgo
Camden Heide (Alex Conover/Special to BadgerBlitz.com)

With two cycles still left to complete, determining what 2022 will look like is a difficult task. But if we assume head coach Greg Gard takes one more scholarship player in 2020 and five the following year, the current sophomore class could be a smaller group. Transfers - both in and out - could alter that number, though, over the next two years. At this point, two known offers have been extended - both from the state of Minnesota - with a handful of other prospects firmly on the Badgers' radar.

2022-23 Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position Incoming/Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Eligibility Junior Eligibility Senior Eligibility

PG (1)



Lorne Bowman


SG (1)



Jordan Davis


SF (2)



Jonathan Davis

Tyler Wahl

PF (0)





C (1)




Joe Hedstrom

Class Total

0

0

3

2

Walk-ons (4)




Carter Higginbottom

Grand Total

0/13

3/13

3/13

5/13

Top Targets

{{ article.author_name }}