Live evaluation period: Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 board
The Wisconsin coaching staff will be traveling across the country this week with the July evaluation period opening Wednesday evening.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's top 2022 targets and potential offers inside.
CALENDAR BREAKDOWN
July 10 (5 pm) – July 14 (5 pm): Evaluation period
July 14 (5 pm) – July 17 (5 pm): Dead period
July 17 (5 pm) – July 21 (5 pm): Evaluation period
July 21 (5 pm) – July 24 (5 pm): Dead period
July 24 (5 pm) – July 28 (5 pm): Evaluation period
July 28 (5 pm) – July 31, 2019: Dead period
Quick Breakdown
With two cycles still left to complete, determining what 2022 will look like is a difficult task. But if we assume head coach Greg Gard takes one more scholarship player in 2020 and five the following year, the current sophomore class could be a smaller group. Transfers - both in and out - could alter that number, though, over the next two years. At this point, two known offers have been extended - both from the state of Minnesota - with a handful of other prospects firmly on the Badgers' radar.
|Position
|Incoming/Redshirt Freshmen
|Sophomore Eligibility
|Junior Eligibility
|Senior Eligibility
|
PG (1)
|
|
|
|
SG (1)
|
|
|
|
SF (2)
|
|
|
PF (0)
|
|
|
|
|
C (1)
|
|
|
|
Class Total
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
Walk-ons (4)
|
|
|
|
Grand Total
|
0/13
|
3/13
|
3/13
|
5/13
Top Targets
