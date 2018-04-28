Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-28 17:29:41 -0500') }} football

LB Leon Jacobs drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Wisconsin linebacker Leon Jacobs has found a home in the NFL, after the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him with the No. 230 overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Leon Jacobs
Dan Sanger

Jacobs had a strong senior season for the Badgers at outside linebacker, but really boosted his stock during the pre-draft process with very impressive workouts at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

And while he bounced around between several positions during his UW career, Jacobs looked at home on the edge for the Badgers. Jacobs had 60 total tackles (including 9.5 for loss) during his senior season, after playing both inside and outside linebacker (and fullback) for the Badgers during his career.

Wisconsin's 2018 Draft Tracker
Player Round Overall Pick Team

CB Nick Nelson

4

No. 110

Oakland Raiders

TE Troy Fumagalli

5

No. 156

Denver Broncos

S Natrell Jamerson

5

No. 164

New Orleans Saints

LB Jack Cichy

6

No. 202

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Leon Jacobs

7

No. 230

Jacksonville Jaguars
