Former Wisconsin linebacker Leon Jacobs has found a home in the NFL, after the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him with the No. 230 overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Jacobs had a strong senior season for the Badgers at outside linebacker, but really boosted his stock during the pre-draft process with very impressive workouts at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

And while he bounced around between several positions during his UW career, Jacobs looked at home on the edge for the Badgers. Jacobs had 60 total tackles (including 9.5 for loss) during his senior season, after playing both inside and outside linebacker (and fullback) for the Badgers during his career.