Rivals had a chance to sit down with the elite shooter and top-20 prospect during the event to discuss his recruitment and what the future may hold.

LAS VEGAS – One of the top shooters in the 2024 class, Kon Knueppel has earned his five-star status by being able to take over a game while staying within the offense and posting impressive point totals at an efficient clip. He averaged 18 points per contest while shooting a head-turning 75% from the floor at this week’s Pangos All-American Camp , and looked like one of the most can't-miss prospects in attendance.

ON HIS UPCOMING OHIO STATE VISIT:

“Obviously, they had a little bit of a down year this year, but they had a bit of a younger squad. They’ve been winning for the last five or six years. They do a good job talking to me. I’m looking forward to the visit.”

ON LOUISVILLE:

“They are really big on the player development piece of the puzzle and they stress that. That’s good. They’re obviously looking to improve. They do a good job staying in touch, too.”

ON WISCONSIN:

“Obviously they have that hometown feel for me. And, you know, it’s Wisconsin. They’ve built a successful program there.”

ON IF HE GREW UP A BADGER FAN:

“Not really. I didn't really have a team. I mean, I cheered for them in the Final Four and all that, but I wouldn’t say I grew up a fan. I’m more of an NBA guy. I’m a Bucks fan.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

“Marquette, Virginia and Notre Dame are other ones. There are a few others, too.”

ON MARQUETTE:

“I’m from Milwaukee so I’ve been there to see it a couple times. I love them. I love the staff and everything. They have really good people there. They’re great.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE:

“Obviously, you want to win. I want to play for a winning program. Also, you want to be able to play as early as you can. If you’re a basketball player, you want to play. So it’s that and then a coach that will help me get better.”

ON HOW NIL WILL FACTOR IN TO HIS DECISION:

“I’m not concerned about NIL. I always look at it like, if I do what I’m supposed to do, the money will be there and there will be a lot more of it.”

ON BEING MORE THAN JUST A PROLIFIC SHOOTER:

“To be honest, I have a little old man game to me. I have a little post game. I do a little rebounding. I like to bang with the big boys sometimes, but I’m more of a combo guard. I like to bring it up a little bit and get into a little pick-and-roll too.”