Kon Knueppel talks 'old man game' and involved schools
LAS VEGAS – One of the top shooters in the 2024 class, Kon Knueppel has earned his five-star status by being able to take over a game while staying within the offense and posting impressive point totals at an efficient clip. He averaged 18 points per contest while shooting a head-turning 75% from the floor at this week’s Pangos All-American Camp, and looked like one of the most can't-miss prospects in attendance.
Rivals had a chance to sit down with the elite shooter and top-20 prospect during the event to discuss his recruitment and what the future may hold.
IN HIS WORDS
ON HIS UPCOMING OHIO STATE VISIT:
“Obviously, they had a little bit of a down year this year, but they had a bit of a younger squad. They’ve been winning for the last five or six years. They do a good job talking to me. I’m looking forward to the visit.”
ON LOUISVILLE:
“They are really big on the player development piece of the puzzle and they stress that. That’s good. They’re obviously looking to improve. They do a good job staying in touch, too.”
ON WISCONSIN:
“Obviously they have that hometown feel for me. And, you know, it’s Wisconsin. They’ve built a successful program there.”
ON IF HE GREW UP A BADGER FAN:
“Not really. I didn't really have a team. I mean, I cheered for them in the Final Four and all that, but I wouldn’t say I grew up a fan. I’m more of an NBA guy. I’m a Bucks fan.”
ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:
“Marquette, Virginia and Notre Dame are other ones. There are a few others, too.”
ON MARQUETTE:
“I’m from Milwaukee so I’ve been there to see it a couple times. I love them. I love the staff and everything. They have really good people there. They’re great.”
ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE:
“Obviously, you want to win. I want to play for a winning program. Also, you want to be able to play as early as you can. If you’re a basketball player, you want to play. So it’s that and then a coach that will help me get better.”
ON HOW NIL WILL FACTOR IN TO HIS DECISION:
“I’m not concerned about NIL. I always look at it like, if I do what I’m supposed to do, the money will be there and there will be a lot more of it.”
ON BEING MORE THAN JUST A PROLIFIC SHOOTER:
“To be honest, I have a little old man game to me. I have a little post game. I do a little rebounding. I like to bang with the big boys sometimes, but I’m more of a combo guard. I like to bring it up a little bit and get into a little pick-and-roll too.”
RIVALS' REACTION
It’s hard to infer too much about what Knueppel may be thinking or where he might land at this juncture because he’s yet to take many official visits. Marquette, Virginia and Wisconsin seem like good bets to be involved until the very end, but that doesn't mean other schools are on the outside looking in.
How things go on the five-star’s upcoming Ohio State visit will certainly be worth monitoring. The picture of Knueppel's recruitment should be a bit clearer by the time summer gives way to fall.