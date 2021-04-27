Overall, I felt the defense looked a smidge better than the offense again on Tuesday. Nothing too flashy popped out on either side of the ball, so let's home in on one particular group I wanted to pay attention to this final week -- the defensive line.

One can assume for the time being that Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens will be the first-team ends and Keeanu Benton the No. 1 nose tackle to begin fall camp. However, Mullens did not practice again on Tuesday while Benton dressed and appeared to perform individual work, along with partaking in at least a rep in some pass rushing drills against the offensive linemen later in practice. That being said, the nose tackle did not take part in team periods, according to BadgerBlitz.com's notes.

That leaves us with third-year Badger Gio Paez, who has received a ton of reps during the spring practices open to reporters with Benton seemingly limited and Bryson Williams (right leg) not suiting up. During team periods, he was paired with the assumed first-team line of Henningsen and Rodas Johnson.

Watching Paez in particular, the Los Angeles native showed the ability to stuff the line on Tuesday. I had his name down a couple of times as standing out during a modified team period where the offensive line/tight ends/running backs/quarterbacks squared off against the defensive line/linebackers/safeties. That included appearing to get past center Kayden Lyles to make a play on one snap.

Henningsen himself looked solid on Tuesday, and in one instance blew past right guard Jack Nelson for what I'll call a "sack" during a 11-on-11 team period.

Johnson appears to be the No. 3 defensive end, but behind him it will be interesting to see who emerges at that position during fall camp. Head coach Paul Chryst said in late March that second-year end James Thompson Jr. would not be able to participate in the spring. Fellow second-year player Cade McDonald, along with true freshman Mike Jarvis received reserve reps at the end spots on Tuesday. How will Oregon transfer Isaac Townsend jump in during the summer will be a storyline to follow with a group that has potential to be intriguing but is unproven outside the starters.

Jarvis also received some mentoring from Williams during a point in Tuesday's session.