BadgerBlitz - Five takeaways from a virtual meeting with strength coach Ross Kolodziej

Wisconsin head strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodziej spoke with media members for roughly 30 minutes on Monday afternoon. Here are five takeaways from that virtual conversation.

GETTING CREATIVE

Freshman linebacker Preston Zachman enrolled early at Wisconsin.

With players forced away from campus since mid-March, athletes were inspired to get creative in order to stay in shape. Freshman linebacker Preston Zachman, who enrolled early at UW this spring, may have had the best home setup. "When I think of Preston Zachman, and his home-built, Taj Mahal of gyms. We had a couple guys follow that - slap some 2x4s together with some cement. Guys pushing trucks - guys really challenged themselves to find a way," Kolodziej said. "I tell you what, it's awfully early and I didn't get a chance to see every single group today (Monday), but the two I got to witness, guys looked prepared. "This opportunity to train on their own was a great window for them to really work on some of the stuff that they're really good at, but also develop some of those weaknesses."

LEO CHENAL KEEPS PUSHING, LITERALLY

Fresno State offensive lineman Netane Muti recorded a NFL Combine-best 44 reps with 225 pounds on the bench press earlier this year. Sophomore middle linebacker Leo Chenal, who posted a video of 40 reps at the same weight, is right on Muti's heals. "It's great and you love it because he's (Chenal) not satisfied at all," Kolodziej said. "The week before that, he had a video of 315 (pounds) for 18 (reps), which I think is almost even more impressive. You love that you have those guys - again, that's the locker room and that's a guy who is training and putting it out there. Having been in that locker room as a man you look at that video and say, 'Dang, what am I doing?' So that's the driving force."

WHO STOOD OUT

Junior cornerback Faion Hicks returns as a leader on Wisconsin's defense. (Darren Lee)

Kolodziej didn't dive much into of specific players after one day of voluntary training, but he did mention a few who caught his eye Monday. "I would defer that to kind of everyone, in a way, because you haven't seen anyone in 12 weeks," Kolodziej said. "But you see Faion (Hicks) and you're like, "Damn, Faion, your shoulders, right?' And Nick Herbig is a guy - I walked into the gym today and I was like 'Whoa, he took advantage of the time' The Chenal (John and Leo) brothers, I mean, they always look like they are ready to go. I could down the list." While all the workouts are deemed voluntarily per the NCAA, Kolodziej said 100 of UW’s 123 rostered players participated Monday with more players set to join next week. “They’ve done a great job in preparing themselves for this first phase,” Kolodziej said. “I really feel comfortable with the safety in the room.”

SECRET SAUCE

Kolodziej, who started 45 games at defensive tackle for the Badgers from 1997 to 2000, is no stranger to the culture and tradition at Wisconsin. With that, he mentioned the "secret sauce" for summer training. “Having been a member of this locker room, that’s the secret sauce to this place. It’s the character of our guys and it's the why of what they’re trying to do,” Kolodziej said. “We’re fortunate that we’ve got a group in that locker room that loves football, and loves to train, and doesn’t lose sight of that. That’s why I’m incredibly optimistic. I feel the same way every off-season. I think our guys - how they train, how they rally around each other, how they respond to adversity - is what sets us different." "The resolve of our guys and their willingness to put it on the line for each other and never lose sight of that common goal," Kolodziej added. "I think it's what has carried them through to this point."

HOW IT WILL LOOK THIS SUMMER

