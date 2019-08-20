More accolades rolled in for two standout Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday, as running back running back Jonathan Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz claimed first-team preseason All-America honors from the Associated Press (AP). Taylor and Biadasz were among two of the seven Big Ten players named to the AP's first-team. Others included Michigan guard Ben Bredeson -- the in-state standout who played his prep football at Hartland (WI) Arrowhead -- Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

