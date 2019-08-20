Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Biadasz claim AP preseason All-America honors
More accolades rolled in for two standout Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday, as running back running back Jonathan Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz claimed first-team preseason All-America honors from the Associated Press (AP).
Taylor and Biadasz were among two of the seven Big Ten players named to the AP's first-team. Others included Michigan guard Ben Bredeson -- the in-state standout who played his prep football at Hartland (WI) Arrowhead -- Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
Taylor already has rushed for 4,171 yards in two seasons at Wisconsin and led the nation in rushing (2,194 yards) and rushing yards per game (168.8) last season.
Earlier this summer, the junior back from New Jersey already saw preseason honors from the 2019 Maxwell Award watch list, given annually to the "College Player of the Year," and the 2019 Doak Walker Award watch list , given annually "to the nation’s top college running back."
Of course, Taylor won the latter award last season. Last month, he also claimed the 2019 Big Ten's preseason offensive player of the year in voting administered by cleveland.com.
Also in July, Biadasz was named to the 2019 Outland Trophy watch list, which is the annual award given to "the nation’s best interior lineman on offense or defense." During Big Ten Media Days, the former Amherst standout also earned a Rimington Trophy watch list honor. That accolade is given each year to the nation's "most outstanding NCAA FBS center."
WISCONSIN RANKED NO. 19 IN AP'S PRESEASON POLL
Already tied for No.17 in the preseason Amway coaches poll, the AP preseason poll was released on Monday with Wisconsin being ranked No. 19.
Ohio State (No. 5) and Michigan (No. 7) represented the Big Ten in the Top 10 of the new poll. Penn State (No. 15), Michigan State (No. 18), UW, Iowa (No. 20) and Nebraska (No. 24) were other conference teams to make the initial AP poll.
As expected, Clemson and Alabama were ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
Let’s get this thing started#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/LRerulSFV2— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 20, 2019