Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor named to 2019 Maxwell Award Watch List
Watch list season has begun for the 2019 season, and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor once again finds himself among some of college football's best.
On Monday, the Maxwell Football Club released its 2019 watch list, and it named Taylor among 79 other players prior to the start of the season. According to its website, the award is given annually to the "College Player of the Year."
Taylor became one of 12 Big Ten players nominated as watch list candidates for the annual honor. Among those from the conference include the following:
*Illinois running back Reggie Corbin
*Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins
*Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields
*Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler
*Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson
*Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez
*Maryland running back Anthony McFarland
*Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore
*Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson
*Indiana running back Stevie Scott
*Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley
Last season, Taylor led the nation in rushing (2,194 yards) and rushing yards per game (168.8) while also scoring 16 touchdowns on the ground. That led to him capturing the 2018 Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top running back.
Entering 2019, Taylor needs 2,235 yards to break the "official" NCAA FBS career rushing record currently held by San Diego State's Donnel Pumphrey.