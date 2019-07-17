More preseason accolades arrived for Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, as the junior claimed a Big Ten preseason offensive player of the year honor in voting administered by cleveland.com. According to cleveland.com, 34 media members submitted their choices this year, and Taylor received 78 points overall. That included 21 first place votes. For what it's worth, Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz received one point as well.

Jonathan Taylor (Darren Lee)

Earlier this week - and, not surprisingly - Taylor also became a 2019 Maxwell Award watch list candidate. According to its website, the award is given annually to the "College Player of the Year." During the 2018 season, Taylor led the nation in rushing (2,194 yards) and rushing yards per game (168.8) while also scoring 16 touchdowns on the ground. The New Jersey native also captured the 2018 Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top running back. Taylor is one of three Badgers slated to be in Chicago later this week for Big Ten Media Days.

PRESEASON OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR 1. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB, 78 points (21 first-place votes) 2. Rondale Moore, Purdue WR, 36 points, (3) 3. Shea Patterson, Michigan QB, 31 points (4) 4. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska QB, 24 points (2) 5. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB, 13 points (3) 5. Justin Fields, Ohio State QB, 13 points (1) 7. Nate Stanley, Iowa QB, 4 points 8. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State QB, 2 points 9. K.J. Hamler, Penn State WR, 1 point 9. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin OL, 1 point 9. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa OL, 1 point

WISCONSIN VOTED TO FINISH THIRD IN BIG TEN WEST