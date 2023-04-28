The 6-6, 313-pound offensive lineman was selected in the second round (Pick 43) by the New York Jets, giving the Badgers at least one drafted offensive lineman for the fifth straight draft.

MADISON, Wis. – Joe Tippmann was one of nine offensive players to commit to the University of Wisconsin 2019 recruiting class. He officially became that group’s crown jewel on Friday.

Tippmann wasn’t a high-profile commit when the Badgers landed his verbal commitment in the 2019 recruiting class, partly because of his early commitment. A three-star prospect from Fort Wayne, Ind., Tippmann verbally committed more than a year before he was able to sign his national letter of intent, turning down notable scholarships from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, and Purdue.

By the time he graduated, he was named Indiana’s Mr. Football offensive lineman as a senior and a first-team all-state selection.

After playing 11 snaps in two games at right guard in 2020, Tippmann played 1,445 snaps at center in 2021 and 2022. In 625 snaps in pass protection, Tippmann gave up just one sack to go along with four hurries and four hits. A two-time honorable mention all-conference selection, Tippmann had a 78.0 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus last season, the best on UW’s offensive line.

Described by NFL.com as a “fluid move blocker who can make wide pulls, climbing cut-offs and adjustments to moving targets in space,” Tippmann was rated as the No.33 overall prospect entering the draft by NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah.

“Tippman is a tall, athletic center,” Jeremiah wrote. “He is quick out of his stance in pass protection, flashing the ability to sink and anchor versus power. There are times when he sets too high and will give ground before recovering. He is very aware and redirects easily. In the run game, his athleticism is on display when pulling and working up to the second level. He has the upper torque to turn and dump defenders lined up over his nose. Overall, Tippman is the rare tall center capable of playing with leverage and balance.”

Wisconsin has 32 players on NFL rosters after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, 30 of which appeared in a game with 24 making starts. The Badgers have eight former offensive linemen in the pros: Tyler Biadasz (Dallas), Logan Bruss (Los Angeles Rams), Michael Deiter (Miami), David Edwards (Los Angeles Rams), Rob Havenstein (Los Angeles Rams), Ryan Ramzcyk (New Orleans), Cole Van Lanen (Jacksonville) and Kevin Zeitler (Baltimore).

Although Tippmann was given a first-round grade by some draft analysis, his wait meant the Badgers haven't had a first-round selection for sixth consecutive years, the longest stretch for the program since 1993-98.