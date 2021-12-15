Inked for the Wisconsin Badgers: Three-star tight end JT Seagreaves

With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 15, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at tight end JT Seagreaves, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

RECRUITING COMPETITION/STORY

Things with Seagreaves and Wisconsin moved quickly this summer. He camped with the Badgers twice and visited unofficially after the June 7 session. Position coach Mickey Turner offered on June 11, an opportunity Seagreaves capitalized on just a few days later. Seagreaves ultimately chose Wisconsin over an offer from Illinois State, with strong interest coming from Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota, Yale and South Dakota State. As a senior, Seagreaves had 62 tackles and six sacks on defense. He also rushed for 1,288 yards and 18 touchdowns on the other side of the ball.

WHY WISCONSIN?

Three-star tight end JT Seagreaves signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

"They have everything I’ve always wanted," Seagreaves told BadgerBlitz.com. "The athletics, academics and an amazing culture. "After a great talk with Coach Chryst and my family, I definitely feel like I have made my decision," Seagreaves said. "Coach Chryst is a great guy and a great coach. He was very helpful with me making decisions about my future and we had a very insightful and good talk."

COACH'S TAKE

"We've talked about it the last couple years about how we can maximize what we have, but also maximize JT," Monroe head coach Toby Golembiewski told BadgerBlitz.com. "It all depends on our ability to protect and make the throw to him. Right now he can make it on defense and he doesn't need a quarterback or offensive line to get off the edge and get 15 knockdowns, a couple sacks and some tackles for loss. But when you're a pass catcher, you rely on a lot of other people to be successful. We really have to balance him in and try to make it work as a team. "A lot of people assume he's a tight end now and we're going to throw to him every single snap. But to tell you the truth, he's never even played tight end - he's been a wide receiver. So we're going to try and win games and depending on who shows up at camp, he might be in our backfield as our quarterback. It just depends on how the puzzle pieces comes together."

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

A 6-foot-6, 220-pound senior, Seagreaves fits the pass-catching, H-back option Wisconsin loves to showcase in its pro-style attack. A multi-sport athlete who also had Division 1 options in basketball, Seagreaves should bring athleticism and the ability to stretch the field to the tight end position when he arrives on campus next summer. In terms of speed, he took first place in the 100- (11.40 seconds) and 200-meter (22.70) dash at his conference track and field meet as a junior.

HUDL HIGHLIGHTS