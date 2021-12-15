Inked for the Wisconsin Badgers: Three-star linebacker Aidan Vaughan

With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 15, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at linebacker Aidan Vaughan, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

RECRUITING COMPETITION/STORY

A 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior from Walled Lake Western High School in Michigan, Vaughan, a one-time Air Force commit, chose Wisconsin over offers from Florida State, Northwestern, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Colorado, among others. He visited Madison officially earlier this fall. Vaughan had a school-record 136 tackles and 27 tackles for loss as a senior.

WHY WISCONSIN?

Three-star linebacker Aidan Vaughan signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

"I visited last weekend and as soon as I got there, it just felt like home," Vaughan told BadgerBlitz.com. "And when I had a chance to be around the players, I felt a strong brotherhood. That was a big part of my decision. So all of that and the fact that Wisconsin has a great defense, a great football program and such a rich tradition, that put them on top. "I told the coaches on Sunday during the official visit. They were pretty excited and it put a big smile on their faces. Me and my family were just really excited about it."

COACH'S TAKE

"He's got a full toolbox when it comes to being a football player, especially at linebacker," Walled Lake Western High School Kory Cioroch said. "Sometimes you can get kids who can play tackle to tackle and really strike, and then you get kids who can run sideline to sideline. But very rarely do you get them both, and Aidan is the rare kid. "Aidan is very physical football player but he also runs like a safety or a defensive back. Pure athleticism, strength and physicality are things that contribute to him being successful. He's only played linebacker for a year, so continuing to be a student of the position will be big. Just continuing to learn and grow into that linebacker role. The sky is the limit for the kid there. You forecast him as someone who can really become a big-time kid at Wisconsin."

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb2xsb3cg4p6h77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQWlkYW5WYXVnaGFuNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQWlkYW5W YXVnaGFuNTwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7ilqog4q2Q77iPIOKtkO+4jyDirZDvuI88 YnI+4paqIDFzdC10ZWFtIGFsbC1jb25mZXJlbmNlPGJyPuKWqiBTY2hvb2wt cmVjb3JkIDEzNiB0YWNrbGVzICZhbXA7IDI3IFRGTHMgYXMgYSBzZW5pb3Ig PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tPdjhLdTg3bkgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9rT3Y4S3U4N25IPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdpc2NvbnNpbiBGb290 YmFsbCAoQEJhZGdlckZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0JhZGdlckZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDcxMDk4Mjk5MzEwNjQ1 MjUxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Vaughan brings intriguing size, length and athleticism to the inside linebacker position. After an hand injury derailed his junior season, the newly-minted three-star prospect exploded onto the recruiting scene this fall when his senior tape circulated across the country. Vaughan has played multiple positions - safety, receiver, etc. -on both sides of the ball at Walled Lake Western High School in Michigan. That versatility caught the eye of coordinator Jim Leonhard and assistant Bob Bostad. Looking at his senior tape, Vaughan is a physical, aggressive and explosive athlete, traits that should suit him well at linebacker. He's violent at the point of attack but isn't just a straight-line defender. He's athletic enough to run from sideline to sideline and should also be able to drop back in coverage and pick up running backs or tight ends in the pass game.

FROM THE EXPERT

Aidan Vaughan checks all of the boxes when it comes to a future impact Big Ten linebacker. Smart, tough, dependable and athletic. He has a great frame that can add plenty of mass once in a college weight program. Extremely versatile with a skill-set that enables him to line up on the edge, in the middle or as a coverage defender in space. Had Vaughan not been hurt during his junior season, he would have likely blown up much earlier in the recruiting process. "Aidan Vaughan is the prototypical Wisconsin linebacker and his upside is truly unlimited. He has all of the mental and physical tools to be an impact player at Wisconsin and beyond." -Midwest Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove:

HUDL HIGHLIGHTS