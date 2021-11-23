Kory Cioroch only worked with Aidan Vaughan for one year at Walled Lake Western High School in Michigan.

But the first-year head coach knew he had something special early on when he took over the football program in late December.

"Kids don't run like that, man," Cioroch told BadgerBlitz.com. "Kids who are 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds do not run like Aidan does.

"He's unique and rare in that standpoint, and when you put those characteristics together, you have a pretty special kid."