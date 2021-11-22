Wisconsin adds ILB Aidan Vaughan to its 2022 recruiting class

Aidan Vaughan, one of the top remaining targets on the Badgers' 2022 recruiting board, announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Monday. A 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior from Walled Lake Western High School in Michigan, Vaughan, a one-time Air Force commit, chose UW over offers from Florida State, Northwestern, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Colorado, among others. He visited Madison officially earlier this month.

"It’s Wisconsin," Vaughan told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday. "I visited last weekend and as soon as I got there, it just felt like home. And when I had a chance to be around the players, I felt a strong brotherhood. That was a big part of my decision. So all of that and the fact that Wisconsin has a great defense, a great football program and such a rich tradition, that put them on top. "I told the coaches on Sunday during the official visit. They were pretty excited and it put a big smile on their faces. Me and my family were just really excited about it." Vaughan, who is expected to be the only scholarship inside linebacker UW takes in the senior cycle, was recruited by position coach Bob Bostad. He is pledge No. 13 for Wisconsin in the 2022 class. "Inside backer is going to be new for me, but I’m a physical kid and I feel like I can play really well inside the box," Vaughan said. "I understand the game of football really well and I’m easy to coach. Understanding everyone’s position is a big job but I feel like I can help be a leader and control the defense. "I liked Coach Bostad’s style of recruiting a lot. He wasn’t pushy or anything with me and he made sure I knew my decision was all on me without any pressure. I liked that a lot. I’m pretty sure I’m going to be the only linebacker they will take in this class. They said they are allowed to take up to two, but they probably are only going to take me."

Vaughan, who plans to enroll early for spring classes and camp, committed to Wisconsin despite substantial new interest in his recruitment over the last few weeks and three other official visits remaining. "I was planning on taking more official visits, but when I got to Wisconsin I knew it was home, so it was tough to shut that feeling down," he said. "I ended up committing because I knew it was the right fit for me. It just feels great to get all this stress out of the way and I’m excited to build all these connections. I can’t wait to get back to Madison and start working at my new home. "When all the offers started to come in, I just made charts with all the schools and coaches – pretty much everything each place had in order to decide where I fit best. So I looked at the schools, the coaches and the defenses that each place had. Wisconsin just seemed like the best fit and as soon as I committed, I felt the stress release from my shoulders. It just feels great." The Badgers are also after fellow Walled Lake Western standout Koen Entringer, a projected safety who took an official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend. Vaughan would like maintain their connection at the next level. "I’d love to have him be my roommate and be on the team with me for the next four years at Wisconsin. But I’m not trying to recruit him too hard," Vaughan said. "It’s his decision and he’s going through a tough process right now. He’s going to make the best choice for him, but I’d love to play with Koen and I bring it up to him every once in a while."