Inked for the Wisconsin Badgers: Three-star athlete Cade Yacamelli

With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 15, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who have signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at athlete Cade Yacamelli, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

RECRUITING COMPETITION/STORY

Yacamelli worked at three different positions - running back, wide receiver and safety - during Wisconsin's camp in June, a performance that earned him an offer from the Badgers. A few weeks later, the three-star prospect chose UW over offers from Air Force, Army, Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Harvard and Navy, among others. He was also receiving late interest from Pittsburgh at the time of his commitment. Yacamelli led Penn-Trafford to its first state title in Pennsylvania this fall.

WHY WISCONSIN?

Three-star athlete Cade Yacamelli signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

"I've been telling everyone that it was a home feeling for me at Wisconsin," Yacamelli told BadgerBlitz.com. "As soon as I had that feeling, I was going to commit, and that's what happened this weekend. "Hands down the people stood out to me, and the coaches said that as soon as they started recruiting me. They said the people make Wisconsin special. Without a doubt, that's the truth. The coaches, the players, the recruits, even the fanbase and the people who support the team. So it's the people that make the program and that's why I'm calling Wisconsin home now, because of those people."

COACH'S TAKE

Offense: "He's obviously a really, really good runner with great vision, but he can certainly line up as a receiver and be one of those guys as well," Penn-Trafford head coach John Ruane told BadgerBlitz.com. "Terrific routes, terrific hands, great speed and acceleration. He just has a really good one-cut ability and then he gets by you." Defense: "In the secondary he plays strong safety for us," Ruane said. "Really plays well off the hash and has great range. He made some big-time plays for us by getting off the hash and making interceptions for us along the sideline. Physical kid who will stick his nose in there and make tackles. He's truly an all-around player for us." "It's tough because I think he can play on either side of the ball," he said. "I think with his ability to flex - there are so many of these hybrid-receiver athletes who can motion and read mismatches. So maybe it's on offense because he can run the ball, pass protect and run routes as a receiver.

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

As a running back, Yacamelli has nice vision and one-step, cut-and-go ability. He can also pass protect and catch out of the backfield. As a receiver, he could give the Badgers a nice slot option and someone who can be motioned all over the field. If Jim Leonhard gets him, Yacamelli can play that centerfield, free safety spot. But as his 25 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press would indicate, the senior from Pennsylvania can also play in the box, make tackles and potentially cover tight ends and running backs out of the backfield. I also wouldn't count out a role on special teams with Paul Chryst's preference in sure-handed punt returners.

