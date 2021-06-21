Wisconsin secures a commitment from 2022 three-star ATH Cade Yacamelli

Monday, the three-star athlete from Penn Trafford High School in Pennsylvania announced his commitment to the Badgers. A 6-foot, 200-pound rising senior, Yacamelli chose UW over offers from Air Force, Army , Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Harvard and Navy , among others.

Cade Yacamelli earned an offer from Wisconsin after a strong camp performance earlier this month and returned for an official visit to Madison this past weekend.

"I've been telling everyone that it was a home felling for me at Wisconsin," Yacamelli told BadgerBlitz.com. "As soon as I had that feeling, I was going to commit, and that's what happened this weekend.

"Hands down the people stood out to me, and the coaches said that as soon as they started recruiting me. They said the people make Wisconsin special. Without a doubt, that's the truth. The coaches, the players, the recruits, even the fanbase and the people who support the team. So it's the people that make the program and that's why I'm calling Wisconsin home now, because of those people."

Yacamelli, a three-star prospect, broke his commitment decision to Paul Chryst during the visit. Moments later, offensive line coach Joe Rudolph provided his congratulations.

"Coach Chryst shook my hand and gave me a big hug," Yacamelli said. "You could feel how happy he was. And then I was walking out and I was talking to the tight end who just committed, JT Seagreaves. Coach Rudolph, who recruited me from the very beginning, he comes up and just shoves me from my side. I flew like three yards and he was just smiling and looking at me. That's was a pretty cool moment.

"Coach Chryst pretty much told me the same stuff as when they offered me. He thinks that I'm a football player who can fit the program. He treated me really well and that was a huge thing for me. All the coaches, really. And I know I keep saying it, but the coaches are special. They showed me film, took care of my family and answered all my questions. It's really special up there and I'm really excited to be a part of it."

Yacamelli, who racked up 1,222 all purpose yards and 12 touchdowns last fall, could play running back, receiver or safety for the Badgers. He was hosted by a fellow Pennsylvania native.

"It's still an athlete," Yacamelli said. "It's funny that I don't know where I'm going to play, but they keep telling me they'll find a spot for me. I'm totally fine with that.

"My player host was Hayden Rucci. He's a great guy - funny and tough as nails. You could tell he's a tough guy just by hanging out with him. I had a very fun time with him and all the other recruits."

Yacamelli is Wisconsin's fourth known commitment in the 2022 class, along with Seagreaves, Myles Burkett and Barrett Nelson. All four were on campus together.

"The campus was awesome and I loved everything about," Yacamelli said. "It was right in the city of Madison but it didn't necessarily have that city feeling to it. I really enjoyed that.

"I also loved the teammates and the people, especially the other recruits. It's funny how I met the guys on Thursday night and it was a little awkward at first, but then Saturday night came and it was almost like were were best friends. It was really special and I just think the coaching staff is full of great people. They are phenomenal coaches and I couldn't be more excited to play for them."