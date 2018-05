When it comes to in-state football recruiting, the optimal scenario is for Wisconsin to fill as much of their classes with homegrown players who are legitimate Division I prospects.

In the 2019 class, the Badgers already have three verbal pledges from in-state recruits, and they could extend more offers after camp next month.

The chart below chronicles Wisconsin's in-state offers, as well as those who eventually signed with UW or with another college, during the entire Rivals.com era.