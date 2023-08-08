MADISON, Wis. — Joe Huber lets his play do the talking. Literally. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Wisconsin offensive lineman does not say much. "I am surprised he even said anything to you guys (reporters)," offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. said. "That would be more words than I ever heard him say. Last year, the Cincinnati transfer had "From my silence comes violence" pasted on a T-shirt. That mindset — or personality trait — helped Huber go from a walk-on to a starter with the Bearcats. Soon, it may help him earn a starting role with the Badgers, who have had six fall training camp practices thus far. "Joe just does everything well," new UW and former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said. "He's a great example of what effort looks like."

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Huber (Cincinnati Athletics) (University of Cincinnati)

Huber is a versatile piece for UW's offensive line

Huber, a redshirt junior, started all 13 games for Cincinnati last season at right tackle and posted a 71.5 pass-blocking grade and an 83.7 run-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He's been playing different positions since joining the Badgers in the winter. Thus far, Huber has gotten most of his reps with the first-team offense at left guard. He's occasionally worked with the second-team offense at center. "It doesn’t matter to me (where I play)," Huber said. "Each position is a little bit different. You have to adjust to each position." It's unclear where Huber will stand when Cincinnati transfer center Jake Renfro returns to full strength. Renfro worked with the first-team offense in the spring before suffering a stress fracture in his leg and missing the rest of camp, forcing redshirt junior Tanor Bortolini to move from left guard to center. Huber and Trey Wedig rotated at left guard. Bortolini has continued to play center throughout fall training camp thus far, while Renfro has been easing his way back into action with the second-team offense. Assuming Bortolini moves back to left guard, Huber could still push for the right guard spot. Regardless, Bicknell knows he has options. "That's probably his best skill. He can probably play all five positions," Bicknell said of Huber. "His best position may be guard. He's kind of taking one for the team because I was determined to make sure we had centers. "That's his biggest asset. It's his versatility. We haven’t played him at tackle yet, but I have seen him play tackle. I know he can do it. He's a really good athlete. He's very flexible."

From walk-on to standout