MADISON, Wis. – The only stats Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard really cares about are team-centric, results that determine whether the Badgers finish on the left-hand side of the scoring column.

It’s the reason why the ninth-year head coach deflected the post-game spotlight after reaching rarified air among Big Ten coaches.

With No.13 Wisconsin earning a hard-fought 61-59 victory at Minnesota, Gard became the 23rd coach to earn 100 Big Ten wins.

“I don’t keep track of that type of stuff,” Gard said on the UW postgame show. “I keep track of where our team is. I’ve had really good players and really good teams. That’s how you get to this, and a phenomenal staff. You don’t do it alone.” My name goes with the number, but it’s because I’ve had really good players along the way.”