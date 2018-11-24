MADISON, Wis. - It had to happen eventually. As of Saturday morning it had been 5,495 days since the Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Wisconsin Badgers in a football game - and by 5:45 p.m. that number crashed down to zero.

In a season where almost nothing went the way the Badgers hoped it would, it seems fitting that this would be the year that the Gophers snapped UW’s 14-game winning streak in college football’s most-played rivalry. The Gophers did just that on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, wrestling away Paul Bunyan’s Axe from the Badgers for the first time since 2003 with a 37-15 win in both teams’ regular season finale.