Four takeaways through four open Wisconsin fall camp practices

Wisconsin kicked off its practices on Aug. 3, and since then, reporters have been able to watch four full practices. BadgerBlitz.com provides a quartet of observations and takeaways from those sessions that have stood out, along with an area to keep tabs on heading into the new week.

Wisconsin has run through eight practices as of this writing, and the team continues to roll through its second week of fall camp, so it is still really early. However, the defense looks impressive with the amount of pressure and chaos it has created during these open practices. I asked safety Scott Nelson about his feelings, compared to other years, in regards to how the defense could be.

"I think it could be very special," Nelson said, then pausing. "Period."

Jim Leonhard's unit looks fast and fierce so far, and what stands out the most is the pressure it has put on Wisconsin's offensive line. Looking back on my notes, the pass rush of outside linebackers Nick Herbig and Spencer Lytle have stood out, with Noah Burks getting in the backfield a couple times as well. Inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal have shown they can move downhill and into the backfield.

Nelson, himself, has found ways to create pressure as well from the safety spot, according to BadgerBlitz.com's notes from practice. He complimented those in front of him last week when discussing the defense's performance early on.

"Very pleased with how our front seven looks, obviously," Nelson said on Aug. 13. "Those boys are turning up and have high-energy right now, and I think our backend is making plays. I think just kind of the next step for my expectations as a secondary is taking advantage of those plays and the turnovers. Not settling for PBUs or almost, but making those interceptions and eventually turning those interceptions into touchdowns, or forced fumbles and fumble recoveries into touchdowns.

"So trying to be greedy as possible and really push the standard. Not settle for, 'Oh, that's a good practice,' but try and be great every day."

You might as well have called the defense bakers, because they delivered the turnovers a day later on Saturday with three interceptions when counting 11-on-11 and modified team periods. There could have been more with near picks by Herbig and true freshman inside linebacker Jake Ratzlaff.

Again, still early on, but you have to like where the defense sits. There have been some snaps where the offense has made plays, but also credit to those on the other side of the line of scrimmage (more on that later). The Badgers will need the unit to be up to the challenge to start the season with an intriguing Penn State offense that boasts wide out Jahan Dotson.