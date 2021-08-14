Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 8: Defense dominant

BadgerBlitz.com delivers yet another report after UW's eighth session of fall camp, the fourth occasion reporters were able to cover a full practice.

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin took practice outside of Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, busting out the full pads to the field a couple hundred feet north of the large football edifice. The defense once again stepped up and delivered an impressive showing with pressure and turnovers during the morning.

OUT FOR THE 2021 SEASON

OUT FOR AUGUST 14 PRACTICE, PER WISCONSIN

From the Aug. 6 injury report, BadgerBlitz.com still did not see Tyler Beach (left leg) dress on Tuesday, nor outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg), wide receiver Stephan Bracey (right leg), outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun (right leg) or inside linebacker Jake Chaney (right arm).

Beach came out to practice in a jersey but did not wear pads on Saturday, while Witt was dressed in workout clothes and wore his helmet at times.

UW designated Adebogun as out on Saturday with an illness.

UW listed kicker Jack Van Dyke (right leg) as limited on Friday, and I did not see him attempt field goals on Saturday.

CB Al Ashford III (left arm) did not practice again on Friday, nor did fellow corner Deron Harrell (right leg). Ashford's arm is in a sling.

UW designated tight end Jack Eschenbach (left arm) as limited on Tuesday, and he still wore the yellow non-contact jersey on Saturday, though he received 11-on-11 team reps.

Running back Loyal Crawford (head) did not return to practice on Friday.

Nose tackle Keeanu Benton did not practice on Saturday due to a non-medical reason according to UW. Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej expects him to be back at practice on Sunday.

During practice, offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini (right leg) and Logan Brown (head) exited practice, further thinning the once apparent depth at tackle.