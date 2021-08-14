Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 8: Defense dominant
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin took practice outside of Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, busting out the full pads to the field a couple hundred feet north of the large football edifice. The defense once again stepped up and delivered an impressive showing with pressure and turnovers during the morning.
BadgerBlitz.com delivers yet another report after UW's eighth session of fall camp, the fourth occasion reporters were able to cover a full practice.
INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|
TE
|
Cole Dakovich
|
Left leg
|
LS
|
Duncan McKinley
|
Left leg
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|
OL
|
Logan Bruss
|
Left Leg
|
OL
|
Dylan Barrett
|
Right Leg
|
OLB
|
Ayo Adebogun
|
Illness
From the Aug. 6 injury report, BadgerBlitz.com still did not see Tyler Beach (left leg) dress on Tuesday, nor outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg), wide receiver Stephan Bracey (right leg), outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun (right leg) or inside linebacker Jake Chaney (right arm).
Beach came out to practice in a jersey but did not wear pads on Saturday, while Witt was dressed in workout clothes and wore his helmet at times.
UW designated Adebogun as out on Saturday with an illness.
UW listed kicker Jack Van Dyke (right leg) as limited on Friday, and I did not see him attempt field goals on Saturday.
CB Al Ashford III (left arm) did not practice again on Friday, nor did fellow corner Deron Harrell (right leg). Ashford's arm is in a sling.
UW designated tight end Jack Eschenbach (left arm) as limited on Tuesday, and he still wore the yellow non-contact jersey on Saturday, though he received 11-on-11 team reps.
Running back Loyal Crawford (head) did not return to practice on Friday.
Nose tackle Keeanu Benton did not practice on Saturday due to a non-medical reason according to UW. Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej expects him to be back at practice on Sunday.
During practice, offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini (right leg) and Logan Brown (head) exited practice, further thinning the once apparent depth at tackle.
DEFENSE DOMINANT
This was the story of the day. I think it's far to say, and it can be a common event, when the defense looks better than the offense early on in fall camp. Combine that with the familiarity the defense has with the plays their teammates run, it happens.
On Saturday, Jim Leonhard's unit overall just looked flat out impressive. I counted three interceptions between skelley and 11-on-11 periods. The first came on the first 11-on-11 drive where Caesar Williams read Graham Mertz right and picked off a ball.
Inside linebacker Leo Chenal -- who I thought registered a stellar day -- also intercepted a Mertz pass over the middle during a modified team period later on.
Safety John Torchio, labeled "The Jewelry Thief" by some members of the defense, picked off a Chase Wolf throw for a would-be pick six in another 11-on-11 period.
It wasn't just the turnovers though. The pressure, which BadgerBlitz.com has documented in previous practice reports, again stymied a lot of offensive production. Chenal had at least one pressure in one period and a "would-be" sack in another. Safety Scott Nelson and outside linebacker Nick Herbig registered back-to-back, would-be sacks in another 11-on-11 drive with Mertz under center (Herbig, by my notes, had another pressure in a "modified team period"). There was also other instances of defenders getting into the backfield, even on completed throws.
MORE MODIFICATIONS ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE
