Five crucial spring visits for the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2026 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin hit the practice field on Tuesday morning for the 8th time, marking the halfway point of spring camp.

The 15 allotted practices are key for the current roster, but they have also helped the Badgers significantly on the recruiting front.

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five key visits that have already happened this spring and examines how they could impact UW's 2026 recruiting class.

RELATED: Five crucial spring visits for the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2025 class

No. 5: Tailback Davis Penn

Offers: Arizona State, Texas State, Toledo, Wisconsin

The Word: Wisconsin offered Davis Penn, who rushed 160 times for 1,594 yards and 30 touchdowns as a sophomore, earlier this month during an unofficial visit. He also had eight receptions for 101 yards, an element coordinator Phil Longo and position coach Devon Spalding found appealing.

"I met with some of the offensive coaches and I really like Coach Spalding and Coach Longo," Penn told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think they are really nice and have great ideas. Coach Longo said he liked my frame and said that I can be an all-purpose back and a great weapon for them.

"I think Coach Spalding is a great coach but an even better guy. He does a really good job of staying in communication with me each week and he does a great job of making me feel wanted during the recruiting process. They were telling me that Wisconsin is 'RBU' and that they've had a lot of Doak Walker winners. Jonathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon, Ron Dayne... they have a lot of tradition there."

No. 4: Linebacker Colsen Gatten

