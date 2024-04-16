BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five key visits that have already happened this spring and examines how they could impact UW's 2025 recruiting class.

The 15 allotted practices are key for the current roster, but they have also helped the Badgers significantly on the recruiting front.

Wisconsin is set to hit the practice field on Tuesday morning for the 8th time, marking the halfway point of spring camp.

Offers: Wisconsin, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, North Dakota and North Dakota State

The Word: In total, Jack Shaffer has been on Wisconsin's campus four times - two camps, one game-day visit and an unofficial this month. His most recent trip produced an offer from first-year position coach AJ Blazek, and the Badgers are now a serious threat to land the three-star talent from North Dakota.

"I’ve been in contact with Coach Blazek for a long time and he offered me during film with the Badgers offensive line," Shaffer told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach Blazek likes my physicality, how I finish blocks, my work ethic around all aspects of life and my ability to translate well into the college football experience.

"My relationship with Coach Blazek is great. You can tell that he cares about his players and treats them all very well. He's a super fun guy to be around and his energetic mood feels contagious."

Shaffer currently has officials lined up to Wisconsin (May 31) and Iowa State (June 7). He would be nice tackle piece to pair with Michael Roeske in this cycle.