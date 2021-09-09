Five Burning Questions: Eastern Michigan vs. No. 18 Wisconsin

No. 18 Wisconsin welcomes its first non-conference foe to Camp Randall Stadium this weekend when it hosts a MAC opponent with a recent tendency to upset Big Ten foes. BadgerBlitz.com brings back our "Five Burning Questions" series for the 2021 season as we break down Saturday's matchup between UW and Eastern Michigan (6 p.m. CT, FS1).

1. Will the passing attack game make progressions?

Tight end Jake Ferguson stood out (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

This question dives into the totality of the aerial attack for Wisconsin, not just on the arm and decision making of quarterback Graham Mertz. Mertz completed 22 of 37 throws for 185 yards with two fourth-quarter interceptions on Saturday. There were opportunities to avenge an overall rough day, like hitting a wide-open Chimere Dike that would have at least tied the game in the final 30 seconds of the game. Capitalizing on three red zone opportunities that resulted in zero points -- though two fumbles on apparent runs were main culprits in a couple series -- also would have resulted in a likely much better outcome. Other factors played a role as well, which included the fact that the Penn State pass rush disrupted the offense. Pro Football Focus credited the Nittany Lions' defense with 16 pressures on Saturday -- two of which officially registered as sacks. A broader question of if this game will really show Wisconsin corrected its issues will be addressed later in this article, but the cliched Week 1 to Week 2 improvements in this area of the game will be watched by many. Can the receiving targets get the separation needed from defensive backs, and will the timing all sync up from Mertz's arms to his target's hands? I, a former JV quarterback who likely threw more interceptions than completions my sophomore year of high school, asked Mertz on Monday about how much of getting in a rhythm in the passing game is beneficial early on, and what gets him in that rhythm. "I mean, you'd like to say you don't really need to get into a rhythm. That's what you prep for," Mertz said. "So for me, it's really after that, it's like the first play, the first snap, you're kind of in the mode of alright, we're in a game, kind of in that flow. So for me, it wasn't really getting back into. It was more just had to get going. "And so I'd say for me, it's just kind of as soon as that first snap hits, then it's time to go. So you'd like to say that you're kind of already in a rhythm. That's what you prep for."

2. Will Chez Mellusi get 30-plus carries again?

Mellusi, a Clemson transfer, became one of the bright spots in an otherwise gloomy afternoon. He carried the ball 31 times for 121 times and that third quarter touchdown that helped tie the game at 7-7. It felt surprising that Mellusi received that many carries in the season opener. Now the question that perhaps remains is if he will receive that much of a percentage of workload this week? Redshirt junior Isaac Guerendo looked sharp as the complement to Mellusi on Saturday, carrying the ball 13 times for 56 yards in the loss. His performance displayed a promising sign so long he stays healthy. There is also redshirt freshman Jalen Berger, who dressed but did not participate in Saturday's game. Will we see the former four-star prospect carry the rock this weekend? A reporter asked head coach Paul Chryst on Monday what he needs to see from Berger on the practice field or what may have been holding him back. We detailed that here, but during his normal Thursday availability, he was also asked about what the New Jersey native needs to demonstrative to receive game reps and if he expects him to get in the game on Saturday. "With Jalen, he's had a good week of practice," Chryst said. "Like I said, he was doing some good things before. It's just that we had last game -- we talked about this, we talked about it a number of times -- that how many carries go. And a part of it is, we had a lot of snaps last game, but I don't know how many times we really felt like we were in a great rhythm. And I think that always helps when you can get guys in and guys are in a rhythm, but I've liked the way that Jalen's practiced this week. "There is not a sideshow going on. He's a guy that has had success before and was young last year, a true freshmen. As long as he continues to approach it the right way and work -- at which he's been doing, had a good week of practice -- his opportunities will come."

3. Will the pressure from Wisconsin's defense register in sacks, and for that matter, turnovers?

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard noted on Monday that he believed "the pressure was great" during the loss against Penn State. Though the team officially registered a mere two sacks and two quarterback hurries on Saturday, Pro Football Focus credited the unit with 19 pressures overall. Nick Herbig led the way with five, according to PFF, with fellow outside linebacker Noah Burks and inside linebacker Jack Sanborn each tallying three. Sanborn and Herbig recorded one sack apiece on the official stats sheet in the cross-divisional defeat. Leonhard applauded Herbig on Monday for having “an unbelievable game,” and he also referenced Sanborn and defensive linemen Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens by name during his availability regarding this topic. There was a lot to like in that regard, but it will be worth watching how the defense could potentially get home in the backfield for sacks. Eastern Michigan gave up two sacks to FCS program St. Francis, and looking ahead, Notre Dame gave up four to Florida State. Can those opportunities to create havoc also turn into turnovers for the defense?

4. What will we see from the return game this week?

Cornerback Dean Engram returned three punts for only eight yards, while wide receiver Devin Chandler did not receive an opportunity to take back a kickoff due to the leg of Penn State punter/kicker Jordan Stout. That performance led to a Big Ten special teams player of the week honor for the Nittany Lions specialist, and it effectively neutralized any chance for big, game-changing plays in that phase. Chandler, a redshirt freshman, flashed some potential as a kickoff returner, particularly against Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl with a 59-yard effort last December. Will there be opportunities this week, however? Punter Jake Julien -- who has been drafted by a CFL franchise already (as noted in our Q&A with Hustle Belt's Zackery VanNieuwenhze) -- averaged 46 yards per attempt last week on four boots. Four of the five kickoffs drilled by Chad Ryland resulted in touchbacks against St. Francis.

5. Will we see progression from the team overall heading into the open weekend ... and then Notre Dame in two weeks?