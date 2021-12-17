Early Signing Day Positional Grades: Wisconsin's Defense

Head coach Paul Chryst 's seventh full recruiting class at Wisconsin - at least the early signing period portion - is in the books, and BadgerBlitz.com takes one final look at where needs were met or fell short.

Needed: 3; Signed: 2

Breakdown: The battle for Curtis Neal came down to Wisconsin and Ohio State, and position coach Ross Kolodziej deserves a large amount of credit for landing the three-star tackle. The Badgers, however, needed a second player at the position but elected not to pursue one this fall. Unless it addresses defensive tackle in the transfer portal, UW has one more year of Keeanu Benton before turning the reigns over to Gio Paez (still listed as an end on the current roster) and Neal.

"Just explosive get off. Violent at the point of attack. When you watch his quote-unquote highlight tape, it's 10, 12 minutes of what looks like the same play over and over and over again," Kolodziej told reporters Wednesday. "So to me, that was one of the most impressive things is again, a lot of guys you throw on their tape and the first couple of plays are 'wow' plays, but some of them are from like multiple angles and there's some filler in there, and you get to about four minutes and they kind of run out of tape."

The Badgers seemingly went "best available" when Tristan Monday picked up his offer this fall. It's a nice addition but not one that moves the needle. Again, Wisconsin probably needed a second tackle rather than a projected end.

"Talked to Coach (Jason) Mohns out there. They just won a state title. He's had a number of very highly recruited kids come through," Kolodziej said. "Really picking his brain in terms of do you think he can play with his hand on the ground? Can he get up to kind of that 275, 280 weight range. Just kind of doing your due diligence there.

"Then really speaking with Tristan, and really getting inside his head a little bit of what his vision was. Can he see himself do those type of things here? It's a pretty cool process to get to know him, and really see all the people around him kind of confirm what you were seeing on tape, and what you thought he could project and truly become here."

Biggest Miss: Keith Miles Jr. (Georgia Tech), Felix Hixon (South Carolina), Kenneth Grant (Michigan)