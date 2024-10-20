Advertisement

in other news

X-Factors: How the Northwestern matchup will be decided

X-Factors: How the Northwestern matchup will be decided

MADISON — The four factors that will matter most against Northwestern on Saturday.

 • Donnie Slusher
Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers hit Evanston seeking third conference win

Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers hit Evanston seeking third conference win

Wildcat Report's Louie Vaccher previews the matchup with Northwestern.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Breaking down every position on Northwestern's two-deep

Breaking down every position on Northwestern's two-deep

Analyzing the Wildcats' roster position-by-position.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Big Ten Conference Power Rankings: Week 8

Big Ten Conference Power Rankings: Week 8

Ranking every team in the Big Ten ahead of Week 8 action.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Three Burning Questions: UW plays Wildcats looking for third straight win

Three Burning Questions: UW plays Wildcats looking for third straight win

Three burning questions surrounding the Badgers as they look for their third straight win.

 • Seamus Rohrer

in other news

X-Factors: How the Northwestern matchup will be decided

X-Factors: How the Northwestern matchup will be decided

MADISON — The four factors that will matter most against Northwestern on Saturday.

 • Donnie Slusher
Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers hit Evanston seeking third conference win

Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers hit Evanston seeking third conference win

Wildcat Report's Louie Vaccher previews the matchup with Northwestern.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Breaking down every position on Northwestern's two-deep

Breaking down every position on Northwestern's two-deep

Analyzing the Wildcats' roster position-by-position.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 20, 2024
Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff
Twitter
@seamus_rohrer

BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's win over Northwestern in Week 8.

Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Oct. 20

SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES

DEFENSIVE LINE:

Elijah Hills: 34 (69.4)

Ben Barten: 34 (59.3)

Curt Neal: 26 (54.7)

Dillan Johnson: 11 (64.6)

Cade McDonald: 10 (48.2)

Brandon Lane: 2 (60.2)

Notes:

Elijah Hills was the highest graded player for the second straight week. He also played 20 pass-rushing snaps, illustrating how the staff likes to use him as a quarterback hunter. There was some shuffling at the bottom of the defensive line rotation, as Brandon Lane saw his snaps plummet from 18 to 2.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Wisconsin
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement