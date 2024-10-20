Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

in other news
X-Factors: How the Northwestern matchup will be decided
MADISON — The four factors that will matter most against Northwestern on Saturday.
Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers hit Evanston seeking third conference win
Wildcat Report's Louie Vaccher previews the matchup with Northwestern.
Breaking down every position on Northwestern's two-deep
Analyzing the Wildcats' roster position-by-position.
Big Ten Conference Power Rankings: Week 8
Ranking every team in the Big Ten ahead of Week 8 action.
Three Burning Questions: UW plays Wildcats looking for third straight win
Three burning questions surrounding the Badgers as they look for their third straight win.
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's win over Northwestern in Week 8.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Oct. 20
SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES
DEFENSIVE LINE:
Elijah Hills: 34 (69.4)
Ben Barten: 34 (59.3)
Curt Neal: 26 (54.7)
Dillan Johnson: 11 (64.6)
Cade McDonald: 10 (48.2)
Brandon Lane: 2 (60.2)
Notes:
Elijah Hills was the highest graded player for the second straight week. He also played 20 pass-rushing snaps, illustrating how the staff likes to use him as a quarterback hunter. There was some shuffling at the bottom of the defensive line rotation, as Brandon Lane saw his snaps plummet from 18 to 2.
