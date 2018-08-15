With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin on Thursday evening, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 25 in-state prospects in the 2019 class. Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players. 19-25 | 13-18 |

No. 12 Outside linebacker Matthew Wedig

Offers from: Eastern Michigan, Navy, North Dakota and South Dakota State The word: A first-team Big Eight all-conference selection as a punter and linebacker last fall, Matthew Wedig currently has four offers with interest coming from Illinois State, Iowa, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois and Wisconsin, among others. A projected outside linebacker, Wedig, who visited UW in April and camped with the Badgers in June, had 52 tackles, two interceptions and two sacks as a junior.

No. 11 Outside linebacker/defensive end Reed Ryan

Committed to: North Dakota State The word: Reed Ryan collected offers from Air Force, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Navy, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, South Dakota and South Dakota State before he committed to North Dakota State this summer. As a junior, Ryan, who helped Waunakee to a Division 2 state title in 2017, had 69 tackles and 16 sacks.

No. 10 Tight end Caden Blum

Committed to: Air Force The word: Caden Blum's offer list was in the double-digit range before his commitment to Air Force on - appropriately - July 4. A handful of Big Ten schools were also showing interest in the projected tight end, who caught 10 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns as a junior.

No. 9 Offensive lineman Tyler Cooper

Committed to: Minnesota The word: Tyler Cooper racked up scholarships from Eastern Michigan, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Illinois, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Wyoming before he jumped an offer from Minnesota in July. The 6-foot-6, 273-pound tackle attended Wisconsin's camp in June but was injured early on and was not able to participate.

No. 8 Offensive lineman Ben Hoitink

Committed to: Penn The word: It would have been interesting to see Ben Hoitink's recruitment play out this summer, particularly on the camp circuit. But after he found the right fit at Penn in April, the projected interior lineman made a quick commitment to the Ivy League school. Prior to his pledge, Hoitink had no less than 16 offers with strong interest coming from Iowa, Utah and Wisconsin, among others.

No. 7 Offensive tackle Leif Engstrand