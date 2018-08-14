With high school football set to begin in Wisconsin on Thursday evening, BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 25 in-state prospects in the 2019 class. Rankings are based on film, in-person evaluations and feedback from coaches and players. 19-25 |

No. 18 Outside linebacker/defensive end Jake Raddatz

Committed to: Air Force The word: Jake Raddatz, who had 49 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior, picked up a preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin this summer. A scholarship from Air Force, though, was too much for the Badgers' legacy to pass on as he committed Falcons on July 19.

No. 17 Defensive end Reece Heyerdahl

Committed to: Northern Illinois The word: A unanimous first-team all-VFA-South selection, Reece Heyerdahl had 42 total tackles, six sacks and three fumble recoveries as a junior. In June, Heyerdahl committed to Northern Illinois over an offer from Air Force.

No. 16 Wide receiver Jacob Lippe

Committed to: North Dakota State The word: A first-team all-conference selection at both wide receiver and defensive back as a junior, Jacob Lippe landed offers from North Dakota State, Illinois State, Northern Iowa and Western Illinois before he committed to the Bison this summer. A projected wide out, Lippe had 48 receptions for 591 yards and five touchdowns last fall.

No. 15 Linebacker Dylan Hendricks

Offers: Bemidji State, Minnesota State, Minnesota-Duluth, South Dakota and Winona State The word: Despite rushing for 2,039 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior, Dylan Hendricks likely projects to linebacker at the next level. In addition to the four offers he currently holds, the senior from Pulaski is also hearing from Wisconsin, Air Force, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Iowa, North Dakota and North Dakota State.

No. 14 Linebacker Jeremiah Jordan

Committed to: Illinois State The word: An Illinois State commit, Jeremiah Jordan committed to the Redbirds over scholarships from Indiana State, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Western Illinois. Jordan is expected to play both linebacker and running back for Madison Memorial this fall.

No. 13 Offensive lineman Logan Zschernitz