Column: Are the Badgers talented enough to prevent another drop-off?

MADISON, Wis. — For Wisconsin Badger fans, optimism is warranted right now. The Badgers will enter this final stretch 19-5 with a real chance at winning the Big Ten regular season championship. But it’s not just the record. Coach Greg Gard’s commitment and execution of modernizing the offense has had a remarkable effect on the team’s production. They currently sit at fifth in the Big Ten and 28th in the country in scoring (81.0 points per game), consistently putting up numbers that are unprecedented in Wisconsin’s history. Gard will enter the toughest stretch of the season leading one of the best teams of his career. Fans should be happy. I, however, can’t help but feel a pit in my stomach.

The Threat of History

For those who haven’t noticed, a worrying trend has emerged for Gard’s recent teams. At some point in the second half of the regular season, the wheels fall off and the Badgers become a completely different group. They began last year with a 16-4 record, then went 3-8 to finish the regular season, followed by a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament at the hands of James Madison. Blackwell and McGee both struggled with injuries, while A.J. Storr became distracted, reportedly. The year before, the Badgers got off to an 11-2 start. Tyler Wahl then suffered an injury, and the Badgers went 5-11 the rest of the way, failing to even make the tournament. The 2021-22 team, led by Johnny Davis, was shaping up to be the best of Gard’s career. They stood at the top of the Big Ten heading into March with a whopping 24-5 record. Then, in the penultimate game of the season, Davis sprained his ankle. He never looked the same and Wisconsin proceeded to lose in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. One could look at this series of disappointments and simply point to the injuries as an excuse, which is somewhat fair. It would’ve been hard for even elite coaches to win in Gard’s position. But this is sports. Disasters happen. Injuries happen. Certain teams are luckier than others, but every team is affected by health in one way or another during a five-month season. Wisconsin’s issue is greater than ankles and wrists. The Badgers have shown a tendency of growing too reliant on their star players. Or, in other words, they haven’t been talented enough. Davis and Storr stand as some of the best scorers in recent memory for Wisconsin. Gard was right to trust them with a lionshare of the offensive responsibility. But when Davis got injured and Storr became erratic, there weren’t enough other options to turn to. Regardless of how important those players were to their respective teams, a program like Wisconsin should build teams that aren’t completely reliant on one or two players. Advancing past the second round shouldn’t feel impossible. In March, it’ll be the eight-year anniversary of Gard’s last Sweet 16. This year’s team does show noticeable improvement in one category. For arguably the first time in Gard’s tenure, there are two legitimate top-dog scorers instead of just one. John Blackwell and John Tonje have already cemented themselves as some of the best players in recent memory for Wisconsin. I’m not worried about their ability to contribute come postseason time. But have they fixed their reliance issue? If either of them suffered an injury — which seems fair to speculate on given Wisconsin’s recent history — will the team be able to survive? If an opposing coach creates a great game plan to stop one of them, and the other is having a rough shooting night, who will the offense turn to?

The Crowl and Klesmit Quandary