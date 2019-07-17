On Wednesday, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced its 2019 Doak Walker Award watch list candidates, and the 5-foot-11, 219-pound junior finds himself among dozens other running backs for the accolade. The award is given annually "to the nation’s top college running back."

The preseason honors continued to pile up for Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor .

Of course, Taylor won the award last season after leading the nation in rushing (2,194 yards) and rushing yards per game (168.8). One of last year's finalists for the honor, Clemson's Travis Etienne, also made the list--along with the following Big Ten backs:

*Northwestern's Isaiah Bowser

*Illinois' Reggie Corbin

*Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins

*Iowa's Mekhi Sargent

*Indiana's Stevie Scott

*Minnesota's Rodney Smith

Earlier this week, Taylor made the 2019 Maxwell Award watch list, given annually to the "College Player of the Year." Also on Wednesday, he was named the Big Ten's preseason offensive player of the year by 34 media members in voting administered by cleveland.com.

Entering 2019, Taylor needs 2,235 yards to break the "official" NCAA FBS career rushing record currently held by former San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey.