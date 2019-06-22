Note: This report does not reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff. Additionally, it may not include every top prospect who attended camp in Madison this month.

With three summer camps now complete for the Wisconsin coaching staff, BadgerBlitz.com, which was in attendance for all three, takes a look at the top performers by position.

Insider take: Credit position coach Jon Budmayr for getting arguably his top two targets in the next two classes - Jake Rubley in 2021 and Devin Brown in 2022 - on campus for camp. Of the two, Rubley is a bit more advanced and was the top quarterback from all three camps.

On campus for UW's first session, Rubley worked individually with Budmayr inside the McClain Center, where there was a strong emphasis on footwork, drops and short passes. Rubley, who was also on campus this past spring, then joined the rest of the campers for the duration of the camp outside. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect has a big arm and showed it off at Camp Randall. He’s arguably UW’s top target at quarterback in the 2021 class after JJ McCarthy’s commitment to Michigan. At this point, Rubley also lists scholarships from Tennessee, Iowa, Northwestern, LSU and Michigan, among others. A second visit in such a short amount of time is certainly a good sign for the Badgers.

Others considered: Devin Brown, Argjent Ismaili, Johnny Kelliher‏, Jason Ceniti, Kristoff Kowalkowski, Branden Miller