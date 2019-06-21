Thursday, Devin Brown got his first look at the University of Wisconsin, the school that extended his first scholarship offer.

Friday, the rising sophomore from Queen Creek High School in Arizona took part in the Badgers’ third camp of the summer. Working closely with position coach and lead recruiter Jon Budmayr, Brown, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect, threw to a select group of tight ends and receivers at the conclusion of camp. Prior to that, he was one about 20 QBs participating in drills at Camp Randall.

Skill-wise, Brown throws a strong and accurate ball. His footwork is also ahead of the game for prospects in 2022 class, a big reason why he was the first offer the Badgers put out at QB in that cycle. Physically, Brown is...

***CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE PACKAGE OF INSIDER NOTES FROM WISCONSIN'S THIRD CAMP INSIDE THE BADGERS' DEN!***