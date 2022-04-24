Breaking down Wisconsin's defense after spring practices

BadgerBlitz.com presented our thoughts on the program with a detailed breakdown of the offense starting on Saturday . Sunday brings a deep dive into a defense that continued to display its disruptive abilities in the spring.

The Badgers practiced 15 times in the McClain Center between March 22 and April 22, and reporters received the opportunity to cover 12 of those sessions. Spring ball provided a glimpse into how Wisconsin's offense started its evolution with new assistants on the coaching staff, most notably new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram. Defensively, a handful of players emerged for potential extensive looks during fall camp on a unit that needs to replace eight key starters.

When healthy this spring, Wisconsin's first-team defensive line initially consisted of Isaiah Mullens and Rodas Johnson at defensive ends and Keeanu Benton filling the middle at nose tackle. Benton, now entering his fourth year, has further emerged into a leader.

Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej praised the Janesville (WI) Craig product earlier this spring.

"He's done a great job of taking the reins of the room, and I think also carrying that over for the defense and the team," Kolodziej said on March 30. "No. 1, he's done it through example. He's come in the way he's worked, the way he's attacked the offseason. He's improved his work capacity, and then it's been really nice transition to spring ball. Right now, like I told the room, '95' is right here, and then we kind of got everybody else, and so he's leading by example, too.

"When you turn on the tape, you watch him at the point of attack, technically sound. I'm not saying he's perfect, but he's still working through that. But then the effort, the finish, running to the football. Again, really mastering all the things that require no talent, and doing it at such a level that now he can demand that of anybody else in the room, and his game is really becoming above reproach that way."

Kolodziej used the term "gifted athlete" for Mullens in regards to his strength. With Matt Henningsen departing to the NFL, more will be asked out of the rising fifth-year senior. Rodas Johnson (6-foot-2, 291 pounds) and James Thompson Jr. (6-foot-5, 290) both played in rotation last season, with the latter returning to the field after an injury at Michigan cut short his 2020 true freshman season.

Like Mullens, both will be called upon for more production in the group. BadgerBlitz.com wrote about the complementary nature of the duo early during spring practices, and Kolodziej mentioned how the two are "unique." Johnson used "yin and yang" to describe their respective skill sets, while Thompson further compared the two.

“Rodas is a twitchy guy," Thompson said on March 30. "You see Rodas at the five (technique). You love his five-technique, going outside edge, three (technique). Me, more of a big, power guy, just trying to take on the two (technique), take on the three (technique). Being strong on the double teams for 4i.

“It's like speed and power. It's speed and power for sure.”

The second-team defensive line consisted of Thompson and Townsend at end with rising third-year sophomore Ben Barten at nose tackle. Thompson displayed his strength and aforementioned power during the spring.

Kolodziej called Townsend "probably pound-for-pound, one of our most impressive guys on the field" in late March, but the assistant also stated he has to learn the playbook. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard mentioned last week how the performance of the Oregon transfer, along with Benton, Johnson and Thompson, has been more physical and consistent from a season ago.

Barten was "doing some great stuff," according to Kolodziej last month, and the converted offensive lineman appeared to hold his own with the amount of reps received.

Injuries to the group hit later on during spring ball. Benton and Mullens both were sidelined with what UW deemed as right arm injuries. Townsend also missed some time with an abdominal issue. With those players out, Barten, Johnson and Thompson rose up to first-team roles.

The nose tackle spot was low in numbers this spring overall. Rising fourth-year junior Gio Paez dressed at times but did not participate in 11-on-11 work at the very least, according to BadgerBlitz.com's unofficial notes. True freshman Curt Neal performed during indy segments but did not see snaps during full team periods, as was planned according to Kolodziej.

Third-year sophomore Cade McDonald and redshirt freshman Mike Jarvis also flashed at times this spring.