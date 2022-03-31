MADISON, WIS. -- Perhaps "thunder and lightning" could describe Rodas Johnson and James Thompson Jr., the expected next men up on Wisconsin's defensive line this upcoming season.

UW listed both as at least 290 pounds on its spring roster, and that moniker has been used often with running backs. The duo, however, possess complementary characteristics to their respective games, something Johnson explained while offering another comparison.

“James, I feel like he's more power-orientated, where I'm more speed," Johnson said on Wednesday.

"So, yin and yang, if you know what I mean."

Thompson, the third-year sophomore who played in 10 games last season, echoed Johnson's sentiments minutes later. However, he went into greater detail with respect to alignment on the line.

“Rodas is a twitchy guy," Thompson said. "You see Rodas at the five (technique). You love his five-technique, going outside edge, three (technique). Me, more of a big, power guy, just trying to take on the two (technique), take on the three (technique). Being strong on the double teams for 4i.

“It's like speed and power. It's speed and power for sure.”