Breaking down Wisconsin's offense after spring practices

Graham Mertz still holds the reins as QB1 in the group, receiving all first-up reps during the open practices. The former four-star signal caller told reporters on April 2 that he wanted to work on a few areas, which included footwork, timing and decision making. He displayed the penchant to air it out a few times to stretch the defense, and he still can throw a great deep out.

Really, Mertz -- and all the quarterbacks, honestly -- looked like players working through the nuances of an offense that is evolving. He, however, dealt with a rough patch during the fourth week where he did not appear as sharp as other previous sessions. That April 14 practice, in particular, saw Mertz sail some throws that could have been receptions.

Mertz rebounded during the final week, even with some turnovers thrown. On April 19, even with an interception by safety John Torchio, the Kansas native aired out two deep completions to wide receiver Chimere Dike, one of which would have gone for a would-be touchdown. Justin Clark picked off one throw on April 21, but Mertz also connected with a Dean Engram for a deep gain, along with two touchdowns during a red zone skelly period. Friday's session saw Mertz connect with Dike again, this time on a 60-yard touchdown off of a play-action pass.

Chase Wolf, now entering his fifth year in the program, threw some interceptions this spring, but by BadgerBlitz.com's observations, grew stronger in the latter two weeks of practice. The Cincinnati, Ohio product has the mobility to move out of the pocket and make throws, but he hit a couple of deep touchdown passes in that time (disclaimer: admittedly there was pressure in the backfield that could have disrupted the trajectory of those heaves).