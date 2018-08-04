Wisconsin has had some movement at tight over the last five years. Two signees - Beau Benzschawel and Edwards - quickly grew out of the position and are set to start at right guard and right tackle, respectively. On the flip side, the Badgers' top returning player at the position, senior Zander Neuville, began his career in Madison as a walk-on defensive end.

Considering the success Wisconsin has had at tight end (Owen Daniels, Travis Beckum, Garrett Graham, Lance Kendricks, Troy Fumagalli, etc.) it's surprising there has only been one four-star signee (Penniston) since 2014. It could be argued that Ferguson, an in-state prospect from Madison Memorial, deserved to be ranked higher, but another big-time recruit will join the mix next summer when 2019 commit Hayden Rucci arrives on campus. Position coach Mickey Turner has been solid on the recruiting front for the Badgers, and it will be interesting to see what he can do in the 2020 class and beyond.