Breakdown: The tight end position for Wisconsin in 2018

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
Wisconsin's pro-style offense - both with Paul Chryst as offensive coordinator and head coach - has produced numerous high-level tight ends over the last 10-plus years.

Here's a look back at the last five years of tight end recruiting and the scholarship athletes the Badgers have signed.

Zander Neuville
Wisconsin's tight end recruiting since 2014
Year Player Stars 2018 status

2014

Beau Benzschawel

Converted to OG

2014

Zander Neuville

Active

2015

Kyle Penniston

Active

2015

David Edwards

Converted to OT

2016

Jake Hescock

Transferred

2016

*Gabe Lloyd

Active

2016

Luke Benzschawel

Active

2017

Jake Ferguson

Active

2018

Cormac Sampson

Active

2018

*Jack Eschenbach

Active
*Only active preferred walk-ons are listed in this report.

Wisconsin has had some movement at tight over the last five years. Two signees - Beau Benzschawel and Edwards - quickly grew out of the position and are set to start at right guard and right tackle, respectively. On the flip side, the Badgers' top returning player at the position, senior Zander Neuville, began his career in Madison as a walk-on defensive end.

Considering the success Wisconsin has had at tight end (Owen Daniels, Travis Beckum, Garrett Graham, Lance Kendricks, Troy Fumagalli, etc.) it's surprising there has only been one four-star signee (Penniston) since 2014. It could be argued that Ferguson, an in-state prospect from Madison Memorial, deserved to be ranked higher, but another big-time recruit will join the mix next summer when 2019 commit Hayden Rucci arrives on campus. Position coach Mickey Turner has been solid on the recruiting front for the Badgers, and it will be interesting to see what he can do in the 2020 class and beyond.

Career production from Wisconsin's returning TEs
Player GP/GS Receptions Total Yards TDs

Zander Neuville

39/12

9

81

2

Kyle Penniston

26/12

13

158

3

*Gabe Lloyd

8/0

0

0

0

Luke Benzschawel

5/0

0

0

0
*Only active preferred walk-ons are listed in this report.

Wisconsin began fall camp with just five scholarship tight ends on the roster. If the group can stay healthy, the Badgers should be fine with Neuville, Penniston and Ferguson. But if injuries hit, things could get interesting. This unit could receive a big boost if Benzschawel is ready to contribute in 2018.

