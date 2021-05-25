Better Know a Badger: Oregon Transfer Defense End Isaac Townsend

Content Loading ⓘ

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaW1lIHRvIGRvIFdvcmshITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Pbldpc2NvbnNpbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I09uV2lzY29uc2luPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vM0dmaVo5Q3NOeiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzNHZmlaOUNz Tno8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSXNhYWMgVG93bnNlbmQgKEBJc2FhY1Rvd25z ZW5kMTMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSXNhYWNUb3du c2VuZDEzL3N0YXR1cy8xMzczMDQ0NDY1NTk0Njg3NDkxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDE5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Wisconsin's defensive line received a boost with Isaac Townsend's announcement in March that he was intending to transfer to the program. The now-former Oregon Duck and three-star prospect will play the end position for Jim Leonhard's defense and new position coach Ross Kolodziej. Townsend spoke with BadgerBlitz.com on May 24 about a variety of topics as he now makes Madison home. Questions and his answers have been edited for clarity.

Since the last time we spoke earlier in the spring when you announced that you were committed to Wisconsin, how have things been going for you?

IT: Well, they've been pretty good. I've been out here for getting close to a month now and just learning my way around here, getting to know the players. Just getting myself acclimated and making Madison home.

When did you first get up here, and just what's the experience like of getting to know a new college town without actually having visited here before?

IT: I got here in early May, and man, it's crazy. I mean, you kind of just walking from stuff that you hear of online to you meet guys and they're telling you what to do, and just kind of by yourself. It was kind of a new place. Let's get around, walk around and see what's going on really. There's not a whole lot. It's interesting for sure, and it's been a pretty big learning experience in a very positive way.

I know you've only been here in Madison for about three weeks to a month. Is there a favorite go to restaurant you have so far?

IT: I don't know. I've been to the Nitty Gritty and [Jordan's] Big Ten Pub. Those are two pretty good places. I like those two places, but I don't think I've experienced enough to make a valid decision.

You're in the transfer portal, you announced your intentions to commit and transfer to Wisconsin. What do you have to go through with finishing up your semester at Oregon, trying to get all your stuff to get to Madison? Just how's it been trying to transition between schools?

IT: Oh, man, it's definitely been a process. You know, from finishing school. Oregon's a quarter school and Wisconsin's a semester school so that's two different time schedules. So, you know, I got to finish my Oregon quarter before I can even come out here. Anywhere from school scheduling to getting credits to transfer and registering for summer classes because I can't come out here until I'm in summer school, so I needed to make that happen. And then really just finally a good time for me and get out and explore and be ready to roll and hit the ground running for summer weights and learn what I can learn before fall camp.

On the physical part, how have you been training, and how have you been preparing on the physical side for your arrival in Madison?

IT: Well, it was one of my challenges because I knew everyone in Madison, these are a bunch of hard-working guys and also just everyone, every football player across the country was in a college program working out hard and stuff. I was at home kinda in an awkward transition period so I'm wanting to put on a couple pounds, and it's tough to eat the way you do at a college place. I was really just doing what I've learned being as a college football player and in high school, and really just trying to tear up my body as hard as I can in the weight room and just running a lot. And, you know, my biggest emphasis is just being strong, lean, but most importantly, in shape. That was the emphasis while I was home on my way to Wisconsin.

Where are you sitting at right now for height and weight as you are about ready to hit summer conditioning next month?

IT: Right now I'm about 6-foot-5. 265 [pounds] so I'm sitting actually pretty decent right now. You know, ideally I want to be about 270, 275 by the time the season starts and as playing weight, you know? We'll see what happens as long as I'm feeling good, feeling fast and in shape. Then in my opinion, weights not that big of a deal.

How's your relationship with your new position coach Ross Kolodziej developed since committing to the program?

IT: It's been great. It's been great talking to him. I've heard he's a great coach from other coaches and players here and old players. I can just feel that, too, talking to him, and so I'm looking forward to learning from him and working with him.

They're still looking at you at end, if not mistaken?

IT: Yep. I will be in the d-line room as a defensive end.

Have you had a chance to talk with any of the current players on the roster, your position group mates, about what happened during the spring and then what's ahead for summer and fall camp?

IT: Yeah, I've met a couple d-line guys. I've met guys like Bryson Williams and Matt Henningsen, and it's been great talking to him getting to know them. They're all great guys. Looking forward to meet the rest of them. A bunch of hard working guys, and you know, that's what everyone's about out here. That's how it's gonna be.

In terms of how you play, is there a player or set of players that you try to mold your game after?

IT: On the professional side, I like guys like Myles Garrett and Julius Peppers. Obviously, J.J. Watt, Wisconsin alumni. Those are my three that I look up to, whether it's physical capabilities and just kind of same body type, just style of play to the type of people we are, too. Those are the players I look up to a lot right now in football.

I know you said you're already up here in Madison now. Are you rooming with any of the current players, too, or are you by yourself? How did that all work out?

IT: [Laughs] I'm living across the street from the stadium right now. I'm subleasing, and I figured out that this house is known as the football house. So there's a bunch of guys here. A lot of them are older guys, you know, like Isaiahh Loudermilk and guys like that who are on to the league, so they're probably not coming back. But I also live with guys like [inside linebacker] Mikey Maskalunas and [wide receiver] Jack Dunn, so there's a bunch of guys. It seems like a pretty cool place.

I know we talked about it even before. You said you were interested in agriculture, maybe some business for your major. Have you talked more about the major that you're going to be working into as you enter Wisconsin?

IT: Right now, I'll be going in the [agricultural] direction, but I just need to decide if I want to do ag business management or the ag engineering or biological engineering. So I'll be in the ag direction, just need to figure out the mix between those two.

You're up here, you're about ready to enter summer conditioning and then into fall camp. What are your goals for this 2021 season?