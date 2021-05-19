Better Know a Badger: Three-Star OLB Ayo Adebogun

Three-star outside linebacker commit Ayo Adebogun. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

Ayo Adebogun was one of three prep standouts who committed to Wisconsin in December 2019, between the public announcements of inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn and safety Hunter Wohler. The Mequon (WI) Homestand prospect also received an offer from fellow Big Ten program Michigan State, but he made his decision official in joining his home state school during the early signing period in December. Adebogun spoke with BadgerBlitz.com on May 18 about a variety of topics as the days tick down before his arrival at Wisconsin. Questions and his answers have been edited for clarity.

How, in your eyes, did your senior year go?

AA: In my eyes as a team, I don't think it went that well, but as an individual, I think I got a lot better. We didn't have a winning record this year because COVID hit us hard, but I got a lot better as a player this year.

In what areas do you feel over the past year that you felt you improved in the most?

AA: Just aggressiveness, becoming more comfortable, being able to do things that I know I have to do on the field. I think I've gotten better at playing with a sense of urgency, sense of violence and all that type of stuff on the field.

How did they use you this year during your last year as a prep player? Where did they line you up and how were you utilized?

AA: I was used a lot everywhere, almost everywhere. ... I played everything on the defensive line. Tackle, nose, and I got a lot of work at outside linebacker. Sometimes I was even in middle, and I got a lot of offense in. A lot of just blocking and stuff and leading up the holes and all that type of stuff. Every special teams. I was just used a lot everywhere this year.

Overall, who is the best player you feel you've gone against to this day?

AA: To this day, the best player [pauses] -- it's very close between JP Benzschawel and Joe Brunner. Those were the best games that I've played, and it was the most competition I've ever had. And it was the most fun I've ever had playing against those two because it was actually a challenge. So I'd definitely say it's a strong tie between those two.

You signed in December during the early signing period, but which schools if any tried to keep in contact with you or tried to recruit you still until you signed on that dotted line for that National Letter of Intent?

AA: Until I signed, I was still getting attention from Big Ten schools. I didn't get any more offers than Michigan State, but I did get a lot of messages and all this stuff from a lot of Big Ten schools.

When it comes to just Wisconsin then, how often have you been in contact with the staff with your arrival coming in less than a month, and who are you talking with the most at the moment?

AA: I definitely talk to my outside linebackers coach a lot, coach [Bobby] April. I'm in contact with him every week, every couple of weeks. Just a quick conversation, just checking up and getting excited to go out there and play.

How has your relationship with outside linebackers coach Bobby April III grown since you signed in December?

AA: It's definitely grown a lot closer. I feel more comfortable with Coach. Just I feel more comfortable and more confident being able to know that I'm going up there in less than a month. He definitely makes me feel like I have a really good shot at becoming a good player, and he knows that I have the potential, and I know that he's gonna help me bring it out.

Within that, have they discussed further how they would like to use you at that position group?

AA: I know that I'm definitely going to be an outside linebacker, a lot of rushing the quarterback. But besides rushing, I don't think I've really been told much else besides that.

Where are you at right now for height and weight as you're a month out from getting to Wisconsin?

AA: I believe I'm 6-foot-3 now. I don't think that really changed actually. I'm around 216 [pounds], 217 now. I've just been packing on a lot more muscle over this offseason.

How have you been preparing? How have you been training, how have you been getting ready for your arrival as a Badger?

AA: I've been working out a lot. This year, I did not play lacrosse so that I had more time to work out. Getting a run in the morning and just working out after school, and pretty much every day except for Sunday, I work out twice.

How many sports overall did you play during your high school career, and how did that help you on the football field, too, in terms of skill sets that you took from other sports?

AA: In high school, I only played football and lacrosse. Lacrosse does help with the violence, again, because lacrosse is just an all contact sport, free hitting and stuff. So that made me really confident in football and just endurance, being able to play a running sport. I mean I didn't really get tired at all this season, and I was playing a lot so I think that was a big benefit from playing lacrosse.

I've heard about the group chat y'all have with the 2021 class. Have you had a chance to talk with the midyear enrollees about how their first semester was like at Wisconsin?

AA: I haven't gotten to talk to them personally, but just seeing texts and texting as a big group in the group chat, it seems like they got welcomed in pretty quickly, and they got ahold of it pretty fast. I know that I was talking to Coach April a couple weeks ago about how [cornerback] Al Ashford, and he is was talking about the crazy quick progress that he's made, and [outside linebacker] T.J.'s [Bollers] made, and he knows I can do the same thing as well. So talking to them, yeah, it seems like they got a hold of it pretty quickly.

How do you feel with having the three of you -- you and T.J. and Darryl Peterson -- entering that outside linebackers room and what you guys can bring to that defense?

AA: I think we can bring a lot to the table, not just me, I think that all three of us are gonna make a huge impact. T.J. is looking like an animal out there already, and I know that Darryl's bringing the same energy as T.J. and I'm gonna be the same thing, too. So I know that all three of us are going to battle it out, and we're all going to get in the rotation so I'm not too worried about any of that playing time type stuff. But I think that all three of us are gonna bring a lot to the table.

Homing in on you specifically then, when it comes to your skill set, what do you feel that you'll be able to bring to to the defense and to that group, too?

AA: Definitely rushing the passer. I think that's an edge I got with speed and just being an easier fit for outside linebacker right away. I mean I know I have to gain a good amount of weight, but I have the speed for it already. So I think that I can bring a good rusher to the team.

I know we talked about this before we started recording, but what is the official move-in date for you, and are you rooming with any of the class of 2021 players?

AA: The official move-in I believe is June 12 for me, and in the summer, if I remember correctly, I will be rooming with [running back] Loyal Crawford. And then in the regular school year, I'll be rooming with [cornerback] Ricardo Hallman.

What are some of the areas that you see yourself improving in once you get to Wisconsin?

AA: I think using more skills to like get past my opponent is something that I'm going to work on a lot, and I know I'm going to get better at. Using better techniques and just being able to use strength and power to my advantage against my opponents.

When it comes to influences, who do you mold your game after in becoming an outside linebacker?

AA: I don't think I really mold after any players, but I do look at different moves that I see from different players and try to use it all in my game. But I don't know if there was one specific player yet that I've really looked at a lot.

What are your goals for your freshman year then, as you prepare for Madison a month out?