Ricardo Hallman is yet another South Florida cornerback making his way north to Madison. The four-star prospect orally committed to the Badgers in June 2020 after receiving offers from such Power Five schools like Arkansas, Iowa State, Michigan, Ole Miss and Penn State. He officially signed with Wisconsin during the early signing period in December. Hallman spoke with BadgerBlitz.com on May 11 about a variety of topics as the days tick down before his arrival at Wisconsin. Questions and his answers have been edited for clarity.

First off, how did your senior season go for you?

RH: Overall, I think my senior season was great. Lucky for us, we actually got to play some games and get to play a lot of great competition so it was good. I finished out with five interceptions and a couple of solo tackles, so overall it was a great season for me. We were eventually able to go on and win the state championship in our division so it was a great season.

In what areas do you feel you developed further not just during your senior year but the past year in general?

RH: Maybe I would say definitely a lot technique-wise because when I first came in to play corner, I was like a little bit raw. I relied on my athleticism and speed a lot, too. I definitely think I got better, a lot better technique-wise, letting me play different techniques. And I think I also became kind of more developed, like all around. I was able to be a lot better in the run game, coming up and tackling so I'm really happy about that.

How often have you been in contact with Wisconsin with your arrival on campus coming soon, and who are you talking with the most?

RH: I've been in contact with them a lot, but primarily Coach [Jim] Leonhard and Coach [Hank] Poteat, the new cornerbacks coach we got, so I've been in contact with them primarily. I've been in contact with them a lot, just them talking to me about ... when I come up there and stuff like that.

What are they saying about where they are envisioning you and how you could be used?

RH: When I talked to Coach Leonhard earlier, he just talked to me about being kind of used all over the secondary, multiple spots. I don't think they're going to limit me to one position because like I told him, I'm comfortable with playing wherever they want to put me -- whether that be nickel, corner, or safety or anything like that. So I think they're talking to me about playing me in different positions, just trying to get me to understand the overall concept of multiple positions in the defense.

How have you started to develop a relationship with new cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat? How many times have you talked with him, and just what have you discussed with him?

Wisconsin cornerback signee Ricardo Hallman. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

RH: He got there just recently, about I’d say a month-and-a-half, two months ago, so I've talked him very frequently. I try to talk to him a couple of times a week when I can. We just talk about what to expect. He goes over with me new techniques he wants me to learn, and just kind of like how it’s going to be a competitive atmosphere when I get up there and how he knows I want to be ready to compete and stuff like that. So we talk frequently, and we talk about that type of stuff.

Have you had a chance to talk with any of the mid-year enrollees about what their first semester was like?

RH: Yeah, we have a group chat so they all just tell us about things. They just tell us that football is very exciting right now. They were just able to finish spring so they just tell us about the practices. ... They're all pretty excited. They're all happy to be there, and they're just flying around and having fun playing football.

For that matter, have any older players at Wisconsin reached out to you, or have you been able to get any feedback from them or even other college players outside of Wisconsin for what’s ahead at the next level?

RH: Yes, sir. I know a couple of guys like Faion [Hicks]. I talked to Faion a couple of times. I talked to Semar Melvin a couple of times. Well, [Rachad] Wildgoose, I didn't necessarily have a conversation with him about it, but we train like not together, but we train in the same area so I’ve seen him a couple of times training like that. But for the most part primarily I talked to guys like Faion and Semar and just really Al Ashford because he's already up there, but that those are most guys I talk to.

Who do you want to mold your game after if anybody once you get to the college level?

RH: I look up to kind of like a lot of NFL guys, top corners like Jalen Ramsey. I like Jalen Ramsey. I like Denzel Ward, Jaire Alexander, those type of guys and Xavien Howard. Just trying to take kind of pieces of their game like mixing in the aggressiveness of Jalen Ramsey with the ball-hawking skills of Xavien Howard. Technique [of] Denzel Ward, you know, just mixing up, taking kind of a little part of each player’s game and just being able to mold that into my own and just enhance on what I have already.

When’s the official move in date for you, and who are you rooming with?

RH: My move-in day is June 12, but I want to go out there with my mom and dad like a day earlier. So I'll be up there June 11. Then I'm going to be rooming with Darryl Peterson, 'DP,' the d-end from Ohio. [writer's note: Wisconsin listed Peterson as an outside linebacker during the early signing period.]

We’ve seen your ability to come down with interceptions. You talked about the handful of interceptions you had as a senior. What do you feel you can bring to Wisconsin’s defense and cornerback room?

RH: I'm definitely going to bring competitiveness. That's my goal from Day 1. I want to get there and compete. I want to be able to be that guy that the coaches can rely on to be able to get stuff done. I know I'm gonna bring some interceptions out there because we have a lot of opportunities this year, and I know I'm just gonna be able to get in position and be able to get in interceptions. Great ball-hawking ability, bring competitiveness all over the field so I'm just kind of ready for that. I know I can bring that to the table.

What are some of the areas that you see yourself improving in once you get up to Wisconsin?

RH: Definitely strength. I know Wisconsin have a great strength and conditioning program so I know when I get up there, definitely strength will be a No. 1 priority for me. Just trying to get my body more even more college ready so I'll be ready to hit the field from day one and be ready to just adjust to the college game from day one. I think I could definitely improve. I'm definitely going to improve and strengthen body-wise.

What are your goals for your freshman year then?