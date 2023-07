Rivals.com national analyst Clint Cosgrove and Matt Perkins discuss Darrion Dupree's commitment, Dillan Johnson flipping to Wisconsin from Northwestern, and how Pat Fitzgerald's firing affects recruiting not just for the Wildcats but for the entire midwest.

