Cosgrove returns to join Matt Perkins to talk about all the latest intel from the trail on key Wisconsin recruits Darrion Dupree , Omillio Agard , Emerson Mandell and more, as well as looking at the overall strategy being employed by the Badgers in terms of offensive line and defensive back recruiting.

BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove .

