Badgers working to get 2019 ATH Skyy Moore on campus

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin is hoping to get a first-hand look at Skyy Moore, who rushed for over 1,500 yards and passed for over 1,300 yards with 33 total touchdowns as a junior, during camp this summer.

A 5-foot-10, 185-pound athlete from Shady Side Academy in Pennsylvania, Moore has been in contact with UW assistant coach Chris Haering.

"Yes, I’ve been hearing from Wisconsin - I talked to them last week," Moore told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've met with coach (Paul) Chryst at my school during the winter and he told my coach he sees me as a corner or safety. The majority of the time I talk to coach Chris Haering.

Skyy Moore
