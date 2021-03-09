Micah Riley-Ducker, one of Wisconsin's top overall targets in the 2022 recruiting class, took his first self-guided visit to UW this past weekend.

Monday evening, his good friend and teammate at Bellevue West High School in Nebraska, Kaden Helms, picked up an offer from the Badgers during a Zoom call with assistant coach Mickey Turner.

"I'm excited about the offer," Helms told BadgerBlitz.com. "Chucky Hepburn has been trying to recruit me and Micah a lot. Micah likes Wisconsin, too, and he's pretty excited about it as well.

"I definitely want to get on self-guided toured some time in the next couple weeks or months. Overall just pretty excited about it and I want to learn more about the program and staff."