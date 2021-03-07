The Micah Riley-Ducker road tour checked off another location this weekend at the University of Wisconsin.

The four-star tight end, who made previous campus stops this winter at Iowa State, Iowa, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri, got his first look at Madison on Friday and Saturday.

"I've never been there before, so it was good to walk around outside and see everything and what it's like there," Riley-Ducker told BadgerBlitz.com. "Camp Randall is one of the best stadiums to play at, so it was good to get a look at that, even though I wanted to get in there and check out the facilities."