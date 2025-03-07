VIDEOS: Badger players address media following Pro Day

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their annual Pro Day inside the McClain Center, where draft hopefuls were given an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of NFL executives.
Following Pro Day, the media was given the opportunity to speak with safety Hunter Wohler, offensive tackle Jack Nelson, offensive guard Joe Huber, receiver Bryson Green and defensive tackle Elijah Hills.
Those videos are below.
