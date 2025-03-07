Published Mar 7, 2025
VIDEOS: Badger players address media following Pro Day
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their annual Pro Day inside the McClain Center, where draft hopefuls were given an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of NFL executives.

Following Pro Day, the media was given the opportunity to speak with safety Hunter Wohler, offensive tackle Jack Nelson, offensive guard Joe Huber, receiver Bryson Green and defensive tackle Elijah Hills.

Those videos are below.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

_________________________________________________


